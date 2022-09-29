ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi, LA

WDSU

NOPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday. According to police, the pictured suspects broke into and stole a grey 2022 Nissan Sentra from the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Another suspect...
brproud.com

Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
Chalmette, LA
WDSU

Three arrested after shooting injures Tangipahoa Parish K9

PONCHATOULA, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Chief Jimmy Travis said three people were arrested after a stand-off ended in a shooting over the weekend. The shooting happened in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula Saturday night. A K9 was injured in the shooting. The sheriff got a call around...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Marreo man accused in deadly Harvey hit-and-run

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the hit-and-run happened in Harvey at the intersection of Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard. According to JPSO, around 11:40 p.m., deputies found a man and...
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Reserve woman accused of shooting and killing a 70-year-old man on Saturday

RESERVE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of fatally shooting a 70-year-old man in Reserve on Saturday. According to deputies, Ashley Johnson-Washington, 21, of Reserve, was arrested on Sunday, accused of shooting and killing Andrew Turcuit Sr., 70, of Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night. They believe he was traveling southbound on Manhattan Boulevard near...
brproud.com

Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
ANGIE, LA
NOLA.com

73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says

A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...

