Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Covington police offer reward for information in shooting near St. Tammany Fair
The Covington Police Department has announced that a reward is now being offered for information on the shooting that happened near the St. Tammany Fair over the weekend. Two people were shot and injured Saturday night near the fairgrounds on West 33rd Avenue and North Filmore. The Covington Police Department...
WDSU
NOPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday. According to police, the pictured suspects broke into and stole a grey 2022 Nissan Sentra from the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Another suspect...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Three arrested after shooting injures Tangipahoa Parish K9
PONCHATOULA, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Chief Jimmy Travis said three people were arrested after a stand-off ended in a shooting over the weekend. The shooting happened in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula Saturday night. A K9 was injured in the shooting. The sheriff got a call around...
WDSU
1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NOPD says its safe to drive in NOLA despite interstate shootings
The department says there have been 7 homicides and 18 non-fatal shootings on the interstate so far in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Marreo man accused in deadly Harvey hit-and-run
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the hit-and-run happened in Harvey at the intersection of Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard. According to JPSO, around 11:40 p.m., deputies found a man and...
WDSU
Reserve woman accused of shooting and killing a 70-year-old man on Saturday
RESERVE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of fatally shooting a 70-year-old man in Reserve on Saturday. According to deputies, Ashley Johnson-Washington, 21, of Reserve, was arrested on Sunday, accused of shooting and killing Andrew Turcuit Sr., 70, of Reserve.
WDSU
Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home
HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
Victim hospitalized after Monday afternoon shooting in Algiers
According to the NOPD, a female was shot in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night. They believe he was traveling southbound on Manhattan Boulevard near...
WAFB.com
Officials try to ID 3 women after hundreds of dollars’ worth of liquor stolen from Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying multiple people as part of a theft investigation in Ascension Parish. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to identify three people regarding the theft of more than $600 worth of liquor from Walmart in Prairieville.
brproud.com
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana
ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
NOLA.com
73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says
A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
NOLA.com
He stabbed and assaulted nine people around the French Quarter, police say. Now he's headed to court.
A man accused of stabbing, threatening and assaulting at least nine people last month in the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods will be held without bond pending a Gwen's Law hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records. Police booked Jamal Peters, 34, into the Orleans Justice Center last week...
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
Comments / 2