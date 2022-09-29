Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Being Called Dr. J’s Favorite Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard and Dr. J have this mutual respect and admiration for each other, but have never have actually point blank told each other how much they admire one another. During the off-season, AllClippers had the exclusive chance to interview Dr. J where he said Kawhi Leonard was 'absolutely' his favorite player in the NBA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Derrick Rose eager for healthy season and first game in nine months
Derrick Rose doesn’t need recovery guidelines. Not anymore. After so many years and so many injuries, the point guard listens to his body and has a reluctant Knicks staff buying into his philosophy of “Trust me, bro.”. “And they’re like, ‘Woah, what the hell you mean just trust...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro’s Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat have signed Tyler Herro to a four-year / $130M contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. From the same area as Herro, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole shared his support for Miami's guard on Instagram:. The NBA free agency...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Towns joins Timberwolves after week of illness
A noticeably slimmer Karl-Anthony Towns said he couldn't raise his voice much above the hushed tone he used to address the media Monday. The Timberwolves' All-Star, for the first time, had practiced in some capacity with the team after a non-COVID illness. "I'm still recovering, I'm still getting better," Towns...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PJ Tucker Uses Milwaukee Bucks as Motivation for Sixers
Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, head coach Doc Rivers had high praise for the team’s veteran forward, PJ Tucker. Following Philly’s latest training camp session, the Sixers head coach pointed out that the team possesses just one player...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds
NBA preseason is the time of the year where every team in the league can be optimistic about their chances for the coming year. After all, everyone is 0-0, and no one knows how a season will play out with injuries, trades and other factors that can shape the league's landscape.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Nets: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Opener?
After wrapping up a week-long training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, the Philadelphia 76ers put their hard offseason work to the test in the first of four preseason matchups on Monday night. For their first matchup of the preseason, the Sixers paid a visit to the Barclays...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Harlan again had a great call of a field invader, this time at 49ers-Rams game
And now we know: The three things that are certain in life are death, taxes and ... broadcaster Kevin Harlan making great calls of fans who run on the field at games. Sure, that doesn’t really roll off the tongue, but Harlan proved once again on Monday night that he’s got a flair for this type of thing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Win Streak Helps Atlanta ‘Embrace Identity’
The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum. The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team. "I think it's just the identity of what we...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reports: OBJ Was at Giants Facility to Visit Shepard
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Giants facility on Monday, as first reported by Josina Anderson, sparking speculation that the 29-year-old might be entertaining a return to the franchise that he began his career with. However, it seems...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization
Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games. Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash. It is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: ‘Draw the Line!’
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to cap off another exciting week of football. But it was the unfortunate events at the beginning of Week 4 on Thursday Night Football that dominated headlines over the weekend. The Miami Dolphins were visiting the Cincinnati...
Comments / 0