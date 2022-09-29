Read full article on original website
Stablecorp, Shift Markets Build Canada-US Cross-Border Payments Rail
Global digital asset infrastructure firms Stablecorp and Shift Markets are collaborating to establish a cross-border payments and foreign exchange (FX) rail that uses the Algorand blockchain and allows assets to flow between Canada and the United States. With this rail, cross-border transactions between the two countries can be settled near...
Global Blue Acquires Majority Stake in Shipup, Expands Post-Purchase Tech
Switzerland-based retail technology and payments company Global Blue has acquired a majority stake in post-purchase technology provider Shipup. This investment adds to Global Blue’s mission of building an ecosystem of post-purchase technologies for retailers, and follows its acquisitions of eCommerce returns provider ZigZag Global and digital receipt technology provider Yocuda, Global Blue said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
PSCU Extends Debit Processing to SAFE Federal Credit Union
Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU has expanded its relationship with SAFE Federal Credit Union to offer debit processing support as well as credit processing. Based in Sumter, South Carolina, and founded in 1955, SAFE has $1.6 billion in assets and 133,000 members in seven counties. The credit union...
