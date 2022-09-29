ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
BOCANEWSNOW

IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN'S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Ian#Mph
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian's aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: 70 Percent Chance New Wave Becomes Depression East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 AT 9:30 AM: There are now TWO tropical waves. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing tropical wave southeast of Florida is showing signs of significant development, but the good news Saturday evening is that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami

Damages in Florida From Hurricane Ian Could Total $47 Billion. Here's How to Protect Your Personal Finances From Natural Disasters

Wind and storm surge damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian are estimated between $28 billion and $47 billion dollars, according to a Sept. 29 estimate from CoreLogic. Affected property owners are advised to make any claims to insurance quickly. Here's how to protect your financial assets from natural disasters, no...
