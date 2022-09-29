Read full article on original website
Same-day licenses available at two locations in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) --You can now get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead. The same-day issued cards are part of a pilot program authorized by the Minnesota Legislature. It runs through the end of June. Only Class D driver's licenses, permits, and Minnesota IDs are included in the program. Not available for same-day are REAL I-D, enhanced driver's licenses, or commercial licenses. Officials say there is no additional fee.
MnDOT says rest area closed today along I-94 near Moorhead
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--If you are heading west along I-94, a heads up for travelers today. The Moorhead Travel Information Center Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be patching the parking lot, so the entrance to the rest area will be closed until the work is completed.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. Empting says the pickup driver...
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar
(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified
The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
Three Dead After Their Small Plane Crashed Into Minnesota Home
Three people were killed late Saturday after a plane they manned crashed into a home near Duluth International Airport, according to the Duluth News Tribune. A woman from St. Paul, Minnesota, and two men from Burnsville–all of whom in their early 30s—died in the crash, while two of the home’s residents, Jason and Crystal Hoffman, survived. “I’m still not sure what to think. It doesn’t seem real, at all,” Jason Hoffman told the News Tribune. “We’re just lucky. The loss of life is heartbreaking. At the same time we’re grateful for making it through this.” He said the house, where he and his wife lived for seven years, was likely a total loss. Investigators had not yet arrived at the scene by early Sunday morning, according to the paper. Thankfully, the couple’s cat was unharmed.Read it at Duluth News Tribune
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
Minnesota Woman & Her Dog Collide With Deer… Car Bursts Into Flames
We’ve all either known somebody who has hit a deer with their car, or have experienced it ourselves. If you live in a relatively rural area, then you know you have to drive extra careful late at night, because the chances of a deer sprinting right out in front of your car are pretty high.
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was a decrease in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 34 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations dropped in this week's report after rising quite a bit last week.
Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
