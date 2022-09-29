Man accused of stealing from Starbucks after breaking into convention center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who has been accused of stealing items from Starbucks after breaking into the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Police say on Sept. 24 , the man allegedly broke into the convention center in the evening, went into a Starbucks and stole multiple items.Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2089 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 1