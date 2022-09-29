Man accused of stealing from Starbucks after breaking into convention center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who has been accused of stealing items from Starbucks after breaking into the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Police say on Sept. 24 , the man allegedly broke into the convention center in the evening, went into a Starbucks and stole multiple items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2089 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

