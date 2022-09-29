ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man accused of stealing from Starbucks after breaking into convention center

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6WBh_0iFN2nDR00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who has been accused of stealing items from Starbucks after breaking into the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Police say on Sept. 24 , the man allegedly broke into the convention center in the evening, went into a Starbucks and stole multiple items.

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2089 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police. The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man indicted on multiple charges in deadly Westgate shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man was recently indicted on multiple charges in a deadly shooting on the city's west side. Hussein A. Bilal, 21, was indicted for murder, felonious assault and two counts of robbery in the death of Miguel Arriola, Columbus police said. Just...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot after argument in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot outside Grove City Meijer

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store. According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument. Police […]
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. https://nbc4i.co/3rpPqFB. Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers

GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
GROVE CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Sports
10TV

Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

5-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating after a child was shot in the head in Linden Sunday afternoon. The incident took place near the 1600 block of Kenmore Road just after 1:30 p.m. According to court documents, a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the head. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy