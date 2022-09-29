ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

City Council candidates discuss rezoning, growth, traffic and other city issues

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville City Council candidates discussed the issues recently in the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce political forums. Council Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 will be on the ballot in August, with early voting starting this month. To find your Council ward, check your Voter ID card or go to the City of Clarksville Ward maps.
clarksvillenow.com

Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Music and Arts Academy opens with Chamber ribbon cutting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Music and Arts Academy has opened in Clarksville and Friday there was a ribbon cutting as the academy became a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Jackie Kelley, CEO of Clarksville Music and Arts Academy, said the school will...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Candidates for family, circuit judge talk qualifications, goals

When candidates for local political office came together recently for a League of Women Voters event, that included the ones running for family court judge and circuit court judge in Christian County. Christian County gained a second family court judge after passage of House Bill 214 by the Kentucky General...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Love That Smile dentistry joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Love That Smile has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Dr. Sarah Deeds said they have changed their name to Love That Smile. They are still the essence of The Children’s Dentist, but are also seeing families.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)

A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
PEMBROKE, KY
103GBF

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

2 indicted in Logan County shooting death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN

