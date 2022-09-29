Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
City Council candidates discuss rezoning, growth, traffic and other city issues
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville City Council candidates discussed the issues recently in the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce political forums. Council Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 will be on the ballot in August, with early voting starting this month. To find your Council ward, check your Voter ID card or go to the City of Clarksville Ward maps.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
clarksvillenow.com
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
clarksvillenow.com
Free Mini-MBA program offered by BizVets and Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVets is hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial start-up,...
clarksvillenow.com
Mayor of Clarksville candidates on affordable housing, juvenile crime, road improvements
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The three candidates for Clarksville mayor shared their ideas on affordable housing, road improvements, juvenile crime and more this week during the Chamber of Commerce political forums. The mayoral candidates, with links to their profiles, are:. Joe Pitts, incumbent. Here is a recording of...
clarksvillenow.com
Expanding benefits to veterans: MCVSO updates on PACT Act changes, new VA clinic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) works to address ongoing concerns from veterans and their families, the organization reports there may be new disability benefits available for many of them following recent legislation. The MCVSO helps veterans apply for a variety of...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Music and Arts Academy opens with Chamber ribbon cutting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Music and Arts Academy has opened in Clarksville and Friday there was a ribbon cutting as the academy became a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Jackie Kelley, CEO of Clarksville Music and Arts Academy, said the school will...
Legal battle over Confederate flag on Williamson County seal continues
In April, the Williamson County commission was given the green light to remove the Confederate flag that appears on the left quadrant of the seal. However, the county seal remains unchanged due to legal hurdles as the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a judicial review in Maury County.
clarksvillenow.com
Family dog rescued from house fire on Twin Rivers Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire this morning on Twin Rivers Road. At 7:37 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire, off of Old Trenton Road. No one was at home at the time. The family dog was rescued. Montgomery...
whopam.com
Candidates for family, circuit judge talk qualifications, goals
When candidates for local political office came together recently for a League of Women Voters event, that included the ones running for family court judge and circuit court judge in Christian County. Christian County gained a second family court judge after passage of House Bill 214 by the Kentucky General...
clarksvillenow.com
Love That Smile dentistry joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Love That Smile has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Dr. Sarah Deeds said they have changed their name to Love That Smile. They are still the essence of The Children’s Dentist, but are also seeing families.
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 48 south of Clarksville
Update, 9:30 a.m.: Three people were seriously injured in the wreck. One was flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Two were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Wojnarek told Clarksville Now. Update, 9:20 a.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update,...
fox17.com
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Honor to distribute free food, supplies to military families, veterans
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Operation Honor will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Austin Peay State University. This is the second event, and it will honor all current and former military personnel and their families by generously giving them food and personal care items. Joe and Cathi Maynard said...
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
