Easton, MD

georgetowner.com

Georgetowner Realty Review: What Sold in September?

It’s time for our Realty Review! On the first Monday of each month, we provide readers with all the data of homes sold in Georgetown from the previous month. In September, 10 properties sold in Georgetown. Here’s what sold and a clickable photo gallery featuring each of the properties.
WASHINGTON, DC
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple Festival

The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD

Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set

BALTIMORE -- We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after 50 years.Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
PERRY HALL, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
southbmore.com

The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed

The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win

Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
PARKTON, MD
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Installation Art#Art Market#Localevent#Parade#Washington Award Artist#Halcyon Arts Lab#Rsvp#The Dc Commission#The Arts And Humanities
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco

A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WBOC

Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding

MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
MILLSBORO, DE
NBC Washington

Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE

