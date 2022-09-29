Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
georgetowner.com
Georgetowner Realty Review: What Sold in September?
It’s time for our Realty Review! On the first Monday of each month, we provide readers with all the data of homes sold in Georgetown from the previous month. In September, 10 properties sold in Georgetown. Here’s what sold and a clickable photo gallery featuring each of the properties.
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WMDT.com
“”It’s bittersweet:” Local skating rink for sale as owner announces retirement, hopes to keep family legacy alive
LAUREL, Del.- A local staple in the community for over four decades will soon have new management. 42 years ago, Debbie Slatcher and her husband turned an empty building into what’s now known as ‘Skateworld’. Her husband passed away last year and Slatcher says it was time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set
BALTIMORE -- We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after 50 years.Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
RELATED PEOPLE
southbmore.com
The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed
The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win
Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco
A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
fox5dc.com
Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Taraji P. Henson showed her support for the new Viola Davis film, 'The Woman King.,' by buying out all the tickets for a screening of the movie at a theater in the District over the weekend. "WE BOUGHT out the theater, let's show up and support," the...
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
Comments / 0