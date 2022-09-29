ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

82-year-old told police his wife died by suicide, but Georgia cops say he killed her

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

An 82-year-old man is accused of killing his wife after he called 911 and reported her death as a suicide, police in Georgia said.

Roswell police arrested Bruce Miller on Sept. 28 in connection with the death of his 80-year-old wife , Judith Miller, the department said in a news release.

Miller will be booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, the release said.

Just before 4 p.m on Sept. 15, officers responded to the couple’s home after Miller called 911 and reported his wife had died by suicide. Police found Judith Miller dead with a stab wound, according to the release.

“Bruce Miller made the original 911 call and provided a statement to investigators indicating that Judith’s wound was self-inflicted, and that she had taken her own life,” police said in the release.

The evidence at the scene and Miller’s autopsy indicated otherwise, though, police said and her death was ruled as a homicide by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police arrested Miller on Sept. 28, according to the release, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

Roswell is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

