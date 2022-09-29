Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
MMT Fall Festival Coming Up on October 15th
The MMT Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15th in Coleman, Texas. MMT Supply Inc business entrance is located at 100 Lackland St, however you can see it best from the 84 Bypass. Last year was a quite a success, but this year's Festival will be BIGGER and BETTER... It starts at 12:00noon and will be open until 9:00pm, with Jackson Hatch full band from 5:00pm - 9:00pm.
colemantoday.com
LCVFD Ladies' Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast October 8th
The Lake Coleman Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary is having their Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale on Saturday, October 8th from 8:00am to 10:30am at the Lake Coleman Community Center (140 Scenic Drive at the Lake). They will serve pancakes, sausage and drinks for $10 a plate. What a great way to start your Saturday next week!
colemantoday.com
School Holiday Monday, October 10, in Coleman ISD
Coleman ISD will be CLOSED Monday, October 10th, in observance of Columbus Day. Classes will resume Tuesday, October 11th.
brownwoodnews.com
HD Daiquiris provides new, unique option to local landscape
EARLY – “We’ve never had anything like this in Early or Brownwood so it’s nice to have something new coming to town.”. Those were the words of Drew Sessler, who along with Hadley Spieckerman have opened HD Daquiris at 111 C. Early Blvd. The business, which began greeting customers on Thursday, Sept. 22, offers beer, wine, tobacco products and even ice cream and slushies. But the heart of the business resolves around daiquiris.
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - JV White Bluekatts vs Bangs, September 27, 2022
Coleman's JV White team played Bangs in Coleman this past week. This Album has Coleman Today Photos from their game.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood High announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School’s 2002 Homecoming game will take place a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 as the Lions host Big Spring in the District 2-3A Division I opener. The Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned at 6:30 p.m., prior to kickoff. This year’s Queen nominees are Kennedi Johnson,...
koxe.com
Editha Thomason, 87, of Brownwood
Editha Thomason, age 87 of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022. Although she will be missed, we rejoice that she is now free from the burdens and pain of this life. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the...
brownwoodnews.com
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
koxe.com
BISD Employee Spotlight for October
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
colemantoday.com
CJH Volleyball Splits with Abilene Christian
The Coleman Bluekatt Junior High volleyball teams traveled to Abilene Monday to play against Abilene Christian. Coach Brooke Norris reported that the 7th grade A team won and the 8th lost, but forced a three-set match. Keep up the great work Bluekatts!!! Below are the scores for each team's matches:
colemantoday.com
Bettie Bryan, 95
Bettie Bryan age 95 of Rockwood, Texas passed to the arms of her Jesus on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:07 am at her home in Rockwood. Services will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Burkett Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Bardin Striegler officiating. Interment will follow at the Burkett Cemetery with services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home of Santa Anna.
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
DPS: Weatherford man dies in wreck near Ballinger
According to DPS, the vehicle crossed the center stripe, colliding with another vehicle head-on.
Driver killed in fiery crash on US 84 in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night. Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., […]
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
