Read full article on original website
Related
Picayune Item
MSU Wins A Pair On Day 2 Of ITA All-American
TULSA, Okla., – Mississippi State picked up a pair of singles wins during the third round of prequalifying at the ITA All-American Championships on Sunday morning. Ewen Lumsden and Carles Hernandez each garnered wins over Power Five opponents and earned their third victories at the event overall. Lumsden downed Tennessee’s Boris Kozlov 6-4, 6-3 while Hernandez rallied to beat Loren Byers of Penn State 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Picayune Item
State Finishes Fourth at Live in Lou Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In its third race of the season, the Mississippi State cross country team finished fourth, collectively, in the women’s blue 5K at the 21st Annual Live in Lou Classic. Freshman runner Madison Jones continued to lead the team as the Saltillo, Mississippi, native was the...
Comments / 0