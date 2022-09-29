TULSA, Okla., – Mississippi State picked up a pair of singles wins during the third round of prequalifying at the ITA All-American Championships on Sunday morning. Ewen Lumsden and Carles Hernandez each garnered wins over Power Five opponents and earned their third victories at the event overall. Lumsden downed Tennessee’s Boris Kozlov 6-4, 6-3 while Hernandez rallied to beat Loren Byers of Penn State 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

