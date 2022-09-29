Former Republican Sen. Nancy Kassebaum is backing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection bid over Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kassebaum’s former staffer. Kassebaum, a moderate Republican who represented Kansas from 1978 to 1997, was known for bucking party leadership during tenure. She has increasingly supported Democratic candidates in recent years. She backed Kelly in 2018 and Democratic Senate candidate Barbara Bollier in 2020.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO