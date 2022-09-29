Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leadership to Discuss Benefit Plan, Health Care Plan, and Municipal Water Agreements
There are two meetings scheduled to kick off the week in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will convene in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. They will give the public time to voice their comments before hearing a grievance from Teamsters Local 662, which will be heard in an open session, and discussed in a closed session.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director Accepts Position with Wisconsin Emergency Management
The Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director has announced that he will be moving on from his current position. Travis Waack, who helped lead Manitowoc County through the pandemic, told Seehafer News this morning that he has accepted a role with Wisconsin Emergency Management, which will take effect on October 19th.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Superintendent Returns to Work Following Heart Attack
The Green Bay Area Public School District has its leader back. Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer returned to her post this week after suffering a heart attack during a school board meeting last month. In a statement to those in the District, Bayer thanked everyone for their support as she recovered.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library’s Microfilm Machine Out for Repairs
The following article was submitted by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. I’m really excited to share some of the new things we have done in our local history collection at MPL with you!. First of all, the newspaper-on-microfilm drawers have been re-organized and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
The Friends of the Fox River Trail Announces Fox River Trail Repaving Effort
The Friends of the Fox River Trail has announced the launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail. The Friends is looking to raise $300,000, which would go toward not only repaving the trail but also expanding the trail in the 3.4-mile stretch into Greenleaf. Also...
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay’s Three Engineering Technology Programs Receive ABET Accreditation
The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Richard J. Resch School of Engineering Technology programs have received national accreditation. The bachelor’s of science degrees in Electrical Engineering Technology, Environmental Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineering Technology have been accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. ABET...
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Water Rate Increase Expected in Sheboygan
The City of Sheboygan’s Water Utility rates is expected to go up soon. The Board of Water Commissioners recently met, where they reviewed their rates and estimated costs for current and future projects. In order to pay for the new Raw Water Intake, both for its construction and the...
spectrumnews1.com
Excitement grows as new cultural center takes shape in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. — Twenty years ago Carolyn Caffrey opened Paintin’ Pottery in De Pere to help fill a need in the community. Work on the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere started in 2020. The center is expected to open in summer 2023. It’s expected to be...
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Dismemberment Case Put on Hold, Waiting for Psychiatric Exam
Court proceedings for Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay have been put on hold. Schabusiness is accused of the grizzly murder of Shad Thyrion in February and is facing charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She was last in court on September 1st...
seehafernews.com
Four Green Bay Cashiers Cited for Failing to ID Minors for Tobacco/Vape Products
Four cashiers in Green Bay have been cited for failing to ID minors who purchased tobacco or vape products. The Green Bay Police Department conducted several unannounced compliance checks last week Monday (September 26th), where they visited several gas stations and smoke shops. Cashiers at Elf’s Gifts and Glass Monkey...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Resolution paving way for new Kwik Trip causes controversy in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)-A plan to bring another Kwik Trip into town isn’t making everybody happy. On Monday night, the Menasha common council approved two resolutions that will pave the way for developers to start building a new Kwik Trip on the property that used to house Bubba’s Pub on Racine Road. The resolutions approved an […]
Axe-throwing venue works to keep patrons safe
As axe-throwing venues become more popular, the facilities are taking steps to keep patrons safe. Fondy Axe, a new axe-throwing venue in Fond du Lac, is opening Saturday, Oct. 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
seehafernews.com
Silver Alert Canceled for Sheboygan County Woman
A Silver Alert was issued yesterday for a Sheboygan County woman. The 79-year-old had left her home without her phone, any identification, or any money. Where exactly she went was not stated, but we do know that she has since been found.
Comments / 0