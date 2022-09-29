ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Look of Ferrari’s Latest Gorgeous One-Off Was Inspired by a Race Car From the 1950s

By Bryan Hood
 5 days ago
If you’re going to put up the money for a Ferrari one-off, you might as well go all out.

And that’s just what the owner of the just-unveiled SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars.

Like its past Special Projects team one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its annonymous owner. What they wanted was a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that recalls the Prancing Horse’s mid-century race track dominance. Specifically, this model is similar to that of the 1955 410 S, a race car once driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio. The primary color is Rosso Pasionale —which was developed exclusively for the vehicle—and it is bisected by a blue-and-white racing stripe.

Ferrari SP51

The racing-inspired livery isn’t the only design element that differentiates the SP51 from the 812 GTS. It also has a reworked front fascia, with a more aggressive grille and front splitter. The biggest change, though, is the roof. The 812 GTS has a retractable hardtop, but the SP51 has done away with it completely. It’s likely because of this modification—which one can only imagine affected the vehicle’s aerodynamics performance—that a carbon-fiber spoiler now sits between the flying buttresses just behind the two seats.

One of the more unique details of the SP51, is that the racing stripe carries over to the interior, splitting up the two seats. The bulk of the cabin—which, like the body, was designed with the heavy input of the owner—is covered in red Alcantara broken up by blue and white accents. The center console also features a plaque denoting the vehicle’s one-off status.

Inside the SP51

It’s unclear if any mechanical changes were made to the car. It wouldn’t be a complete shock if they weren’t, because it’s hard to improve upon a vehicle like the 812 GTS. The standard version of the sports car is powered by a front-mounted, 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that produces up to 789 hp and 530 ft lbs of torque, making it the most powerful convertible currently available. Thanks to this powerhouse of a mill, it has a sub-three-second 0-to-60 mph time and a top speed of 211 mph.

The identity of the SP51’s owner isn’t the only thing Ferrari is keeping quiet about. It also won’t say how much the unique build cost. We feel pretty confident in saying that it likely came in above the 812 GTS’s nearly $400,000 starting price.

