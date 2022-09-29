The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO