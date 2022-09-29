Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800-block of Oak St. at 1:06 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence, and the victim reported that two known people came to his place in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.05.22
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Pedestrian Dies In Accident
Last Friday afternoon, a vehicle struck and killed a 75-year-old Birthright woman on FM 71. They pronounced Barbara Cockrum at the scene after being hit crossing the road to the mailbox.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda 10.04.22
An Executive Session will be 6:30 pm following Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022....
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Delta County Harvest Festival
The Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival is this Saturday from noon to 11:00 pm on the square in downtown Cooper. All events are free except the concert by Kameron Marlowe, where tickets are $15 in advance on Stubwire and $20 at the gate. You can find more details on Facebook or at www.deltacountycottonharvest.com.
easttexasradio.com
National Night Out Tuesday 10.04.22 At Love Civic Center In Paris From 6-8PM
Come for the free hotdogs, and you may win a prize. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held across the nation that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Across America, NNO is always on the first Tuesday evening in...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Town Hall Meeting On Bond Issue
The Sulphur Springs ISD will host a town hall meeting Tuesday night at First Baptist Church ROC on Oak Avenue. Superintendent Mike Lamb and Trustee Robert Cody will explain and answer questions about the upcoming $81.5 million bond election, which will be in November. The meeting gets underway at 6:30 pm.
easttexasradio.com
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
easttexasradio.com
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic
Due to demand, they added additional appointments to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Therefore, a few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 who lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
easttexasradio.com
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
KXII.com
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County SO Warns Of Warrant Scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.
ssnewstelegram.com
Local 'First Monday Trade Days' barn opens this weekend
Angela Price, member of the board for Blue Santa in Hopkins County will be assisting Vanessa Morgan with her very first “First Monday Trade Days” event here in Sulphur Springs. Morgan began collecting donations in late August for her “Charity Barn” at 605 County Road 1173. In a...
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones To Participate In TELI Superintendent Academy
AUSTIN – The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin announced that Paul Jones, Superintendent at Paris ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship. He will attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center Region 13 in Austin, Texas.
easttexasradio.com
October Events At Maxey House
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts two weekly community events. On Friday, October 7, from 4:00 to 6:00, the East Texas Photography event will feature an exhibit from local photographers and rarely seen Maxey Collection photographs. Tickets are $5 and include a self-guided tour of the house. And Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 is Archeology Day. There will be free hands-on activities for kids and take-home activity kits for more fun, so visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.
easttexasradio.com
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
KXII.com
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
