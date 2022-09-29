ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoke County, NC

cbs17

1 arrested, 1 sought after motor vehicle theft in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced one man has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle theft in the county stemming from mid-September. Deputies said Monday that Codie Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured after he’s hit by car in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.
GARNER, NC
Hoke County, NC
Raeford, NC
Hoke County, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said. According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects accused of vehicle break-ins

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s is asking for help identifying suspects for alleged breaking and entering incidents around the county. The Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motor vehicle breaking and entering calls on September 23rd at houses in the North Whiteville area, including residences on Hemlock Drive, Bladenboro Road, Timber Cove, and Inman Lake Road.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery

Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
PINEHURST, NC
WRAL News

Man found safe after kidnapping in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man is safe after police say he was kidnapped from his home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive, where a home invasion and kidnapping were reported. Police said Joshua...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
BENSON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison plus supervised release for armed drug trafficking

Lamarious Brown, 25, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to 90 months of imprisonment followed by 60 months of supervised release for armed drug trafficking after a security check at a Fayetteville club uncovered multiple loaded firearms, ammunition and quantities of narcotics in Brown’s car, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

