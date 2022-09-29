Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 arrested, 1 sought after motor vehicle theft in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced one man has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle theft in the county stemming from mid-September. Deputies said Monday that Codie Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen...
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
wpde.com
1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Bennettsville home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a home in Bennettsville Sunday night. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:10 p.m. to a house on J Pledger Lane in reference to a shooting incident.
cbs17
Man seriously injured after he’s hit by car in Garner, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
heraldadvocate.com
Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
WBTV
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said. According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been...
cbs17
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours near Benson possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash that closed northbound I-95 for seven hours Sunday was possibly caused by the repaving of a section of the highway in Johnston County, officials said. The wreck was reported just after 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 between mile markers...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects accused of vehicle break-ins
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s is asking for help identifying suspects for alleged breaking and entering incidents around the county. The Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motor vehicle breaking and entering calls on September 23rd at houses in the North Whiteville area, including residences on Hemlock Drive, Bladenboro Road, Timber Cove, and Inman Lake Road.
Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery
Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
The gruesome King killings
Warning: If you are easily disturbed, do not read this local history article. History is not always pretty, and sometimes it is brutal.
Man found safe after kidnapping in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man is safe after police say he was kidnapped from his home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive, where a home invasion and kidnapping were reported. Police said Joshua...
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
cbs17
Man wanted for first-degree murder in Monday’s Fayetteville homicide, deputies confirm
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After looking to question three men on Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has officially obtained warrants to charge one of those in question with first-degree murder in a homicide case from Monday. Deputies are currently searching for Jamal Anthony Robinson who is wanted...
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed in Marlboro County crash after vehicle flipped multiple times
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash overnight in Marlboro County. Troopers said they were called to the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on New Bridge Road near Hayfield Road close to McColl. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2000...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison plus supervised release for armed drug trafficking
Lamarious Brown, 25, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to 90 months of imprisonment followed by 60 months of supervised release for armed drug trafficking after a security check at a Fayetteville club uncovered multiple loaded firearms, ammunition and quantities of narcotics in Brown’s car, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
Fayetteville man sentenced for drug, gun charges
A Fayetteville man was sentenced for gun and drug charges in federal court on Tuesday, according to officials.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Former North Carolina town official pleads guilty to embezzlement, identity theft
Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, the former finance director and accounting technician for the Town of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty September 21, 2022 to embezzling over $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake between 2016 and 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
