October didn't begin like Florida State wanted as the Seminoles were defeated for the first time this season by Wake Forest, 31-21. Following an opening drive touchdown, FSU's offense couldn't generate a consistent rhythm for much of the next two quarters which meant the defense spent a lot of time on the field. The Demon Deacons led 28-7 early in the third quarter and the deficit was too much for the 'Noles to overcome down the stretch.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO