Peter Parent
4d ago
Republicans like this moron need to get it through their heads that hitching their political horse up to Trump's wagon is suicide for their career.
Brian
4d ago
We need leaders, not little boys with captain America costumes that follow the pack endlessly willing to jump off a bridge if someone dares them. He has no legs to stand on. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame because it’s not going to last. Thanks for ensuring a blue seat in the Senate next midterm.
Robert Avila
5d ago
Gee a politician like this fraud could break his neck changing positions this quickly. Careful loser.
