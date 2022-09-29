ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 48

Peter Parent
4d ago

Republicans like this moron need to get it through their heads that hitching their political horse up to Trump's wagon is suicide for their career.

Reply(9)
39
Brian
4d ago

We need leaders, not little boys with captain America costumes that follow the pack endlessly willing to jump off a bridge if someone dares them. He has no legs to stand on. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame because it’s not going to last. Thanks for ensuring a blue seat in the Senate next midterm.

Reply(1)
19
Robert Avila
5d ago

Gee a politician like this fraud could break his neck changing positions this quickly. Careful loser.

Reply
28
Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News was warned against letting Jeanine Pirro broadcast conspiracy theories, report says

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have reportedly found evidence that Fox News executives were warned about letting one of the network’s most prominent personalities spot unhinged conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.According to NPR, among the countless emails and documents which the network has had to provide the voting machine maker as part of Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit was one message from a producer warning that Fox could not allow Ms Pirro on the air because she was “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republican Senate#Flip Flop#The New York Times
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
HuffPost

Trump Threatened Congress With Legal Action Over Impeachment, Book Reveals

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy when the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against him, and he threatened legal action in response, according to an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. Haberman’s book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy