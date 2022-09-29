It’s been over five years since SZA released CTRL, and while fans are fiending for a new body of work, she isn’t rushing the arrival of her next album. “I live in my ideal situation,” explained the New Jersey-bred songbird to Complex. “I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s**t comes out, it comes out. And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter....

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO