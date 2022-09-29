Read full article on original website
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
KOCO
OSBI arrests man in connection with 1993 murder in McCurtain County
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities arrested a man in connection with a nearly 30-year cold case in southeastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said John Randall O'Steen disappeared and was killed in February 1993. In May 1993, the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office received a tip on where to find O'Steen's remains.
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters extracted at least one person from a vehicle. One person was seen in handcuffs and speaking to officers. This...
kswo.com
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
KTLO
Oklahoma man killed in Newton County accident Sunday
A motorcyclist from Oklahoma has been killed in a crash in Newton County. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 71-year-old Clifton Caughron of Yukon, Oklahoma. According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Caughron’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by another vehicle in the opposite lane.
Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection With 2019 Death Of His Ex-Girlfriend
An Oklahoma City man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the 2019 overdose death of his ex-girlfriend. Dylan Richardson is accused of injecting heroin into Macee Grabber and then allowing her to leave with a remainder of drugs that ultimately caused her death. State Attorney General John...
kswo.com
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department. An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave. According to court...
OHP: 11-year-old dies in fatal crash in Blaine County
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 11-year-old has passed away as a result of a vehicle accident in Blaine County on Saturday.
KOCO
Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
KOCO
Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell
PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
kswo.com
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
KOCO
8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school
NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
KOCO
Increased police presence at Norman school after weapon found in student’s backpack
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday, there will be an increased police presence at a Norman school after a weapon was found in a student’s backpack. On Monday, a student was arrested with a weapon in their backpack. Authorities told KOCO 5 there will be an increased presence on Tuesday.
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
KOCO
Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
