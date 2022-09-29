Are you looking for a way to ride around town but don’t want to drop over $1,000 on an e-bike? Well, the Segway E22 electric scooter is perfect for traveling to or from work without using a single drop of gas or oil. It’s great for those trips because Segway is bundling a seat with this electric scooter so you can sit down and enjoy a more comfortable ride overall, all at $80 off its normal going rate since it’s on sale for $500 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO