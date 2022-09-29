Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
GM taps former Tesla, Lyft executive to join board as automaker prepares to scale EV production
General Motors announced Tuesday it’s appointing Jonathon McNeill, a former Tesla and Lyft executive, to join its board of directors. The new addition is significant as GM looks to become an all-electric brand and take on the current EV market leader Tesla. Jonathon McNeill, former Tesla executive, appointed to...
electrek.co
Maserati shares new details of all-electric GranTurismo Folgore, priced around $170k
Italian luxury automaker Maserati has moved one step closer to fulfilling its promise of becoming an all-electric brand, sharing the new details and performance specs of its upcoming all-electric GranTurismo Folgore. Starting at a preliminary price of $170,000, Maserati looks to deliver luxury and performance to its fan base while hoping to entice consumers interested in a zero-emission future.
electrek.co
Tesla confirms Gigafactory Berlin has ramped up to 2,000 cars a week
Tesla confirmed today that Gigafactory Berlin has been able to ramp up production to 2,000 electric cars a week for the first time. If this new production rate is maintainable, it is a giant achievement for the automaker. Every automaker in the world is currently navigating an extremely difficult supply...
electrek.co
Automobili Pininfarina to deliver first luxury EV Battista hyper GTs to US, including rare $3M Anniversario edition
European hypercar manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina has made its official invasion into the United States. Sure, the boutique automaker already has retail partners in place on US soil and continues to expand that footprint, but it will soon deliver the very first two all-electric Battista hyper GTs to US customers. Better yet, one of them is the first of only five Battista Anniversario EVs being made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
BMW sets new EV delivery record and looks to build momentum with i7 arriving in Q4
BMW of North America established a new quarterly benchmark in the third quarter, delivering 4,337 battery electric vehicles. The automaker is expanding its EV portfolio, expecting to boost sales even further with the BMW i7, set to arrive at US dealerships in the fourth quarter. BMW achieves strong Q3 sales...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) stock falls on robot getting ridiculed as Elon Musk claims it’s misunderstood
Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is free-falling today as its newly unveiled robot is getting ridiculed, but Elon Musk claims people don’t understand the value. Tesla’s stock is down 8% today while the Nasdaq is up 2%. This is one of Tesla’s biggest drops of the year, and it comes off of two separate events that happened since the last market close on Friday.
electrek.co
Georgia Senator introduces bill that would allow Hyundai, other automakers to qualify for EV tax credit
Georgia Senator Reverend Warnock introduced a new bill that would expand which electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. The Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act would give automakers like Hyundai a “grace period” to build and assemble EVs in North America, allowing them to qualify for the tax credit.
electrek.co
Rivian confirms production of 7,363 electric pickups and SUVs in Q3, a significant ramp
Rivian (RIVN) announced that it produced 7,363 electric pickups and SUVs during the third quarter of 2022. It’s a significant ramp for the automaker, but at what cost?. The third quarter of 2022 closed out Rivian’s first year of producing vehicles, and the automaker managed a significant ramp-up over the last 12 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Tesla unveils ‘Cybertruck on Mars’ designs generated by its AI supercomputer
Tesla has unveiled “Cybertruck on Mars” designs generated by its AI as part of a demonstration of its AI software stack running on its Dojo supercomputer. Tesla’s AI Day presentation wasn’t for everyone. As CEO Elon Musk warned, it was very technical, and after the first hour, the next two hours of the presentation were extremely technical and aimed at AI and robotic experts.
electrek.co
Sur Ron Storm Bee 68-MPH, off-road electric motorcycle gets US arrival date, takes pre-orders
The Sur Ron Storm Bee has been one of the most hotly anticipated electric motorcycles in the US for several years running. Now we’ve learned that the North American distributor has finally set a date for the long-awaited electric dirt bike’s arrival. According to the distributor DIAN Inc,...
electrek.co
Chevy Bolt EV lives with record sales, GM wants to increase production
The Chevy Bolt EV is still alive as it delivers a record quarter of sales. There’s so much demand that GM announced its plans to increase production. The Bolt EV seemed to be on life support for a while now. We had doubts that it would stay in GM’s lineup as the automaker launched a new generation of electric vehicles based on its Ultium platform – making the Bolt EV show its age.
electrek.co
Segway’s E22 electric scooter includes a seat at $500 (Save $80) in New Green Deals
Are you looking for a way to ride around town but don’t want to drop over $1,000 on an e-bike? Well, the Segway E22 electric scooter is perfect for traveling to or from work without using a single drop of gas or oil. It’s great for those trips because Segway is bundling a seat with this electric scooter so you can sit down and enjoy a more comfortable ride overall, all at $80 off its normal going rate since it’s on sale for $500 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
E-bike company releases over-the-air update boosting its electric bike speed over 50%
As if we needed any more evidence proving how tech-integrated the latest generation of e-bikes are, look no further than the OKAI EB50. The company has just released an over-the-air (OTA) update that lets users significantly increase the top speed limit of the bike. Originally launched earlier this summer as...
electrek.co
Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes
Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line. Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes. The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included...
Comments / 0