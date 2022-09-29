Read full article on original website
Power line falls setting field on fire
With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
Tyler Co joins Sabine Co in enacting a BURN BAN
Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban. This comes after local fire departments have been begging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County was very proactive in putting in a burn ban on September 27th, the same day...
Butterflies, Dachsunds, barbecue and more at Sandy Creek Park
There weather could not have been better but turn out was a little light at the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest and Butterly Festival held on Saturday at Sandy Creek Park. In addition to a butterfly release and Dachshund races there were arts crafts, live...
Anna Lois Archer
Anna Lois Archer, 67, of Woodville, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral home in Woodville, Texas. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville. Officiating will be Brother David Mahfouz. Serving as Pallbearers will be Brock Lively, Joe Wheat, Ky Griffin, Bobby Jeff Nickelson, Keith Fuller and Dr. Jim Jinnette.
Newton County church burglaries under investigation
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
Minor injuries in Newton County crash
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022
Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
Mud hoggers, cyclists and hot rodders come together to raise money for toys
Folks that love mud hogging, hot rods, motorcycles, ATV'S and more came together on Saturday to raise money for toys on Saturday at Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. The event, which was organized by officers with the Kirbyville Police Department and others as a way of raising money for the Toys for Tots program which provides needy children with toys at Christmas.
Arrest Reports 09/26/22 to 10/02/22
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER (SIMPLE ASSAULT) OOC FM22-013J2;FM22-014J2;FM22-015J2;FM22-016J2;FM22-017J2. HARBOUR, ANGELA DENISE 46 F W BURKEVILLE, TX 75932. JCSO FM19-0039J4;T19-0258J4-1;26843;2022-30647;75735. THEFT CLASS C. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID. FTA/POSS CS PG 1 <1G. BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR/FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE GIVE FALSE INFO. FTA/FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT...
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
City council votes in special session and gives police a raise
The Jasper City Council on Monday convened in a specially called meeting and following very little discussion voted to approve an increase in pay for the officers of the Jasper Police Department. The motion to do so was made by council member David Shultz and was seconded by council member Anderson Land and passed unanimously with all voting for except for council member Michael Daniel who was not present for the meeting.
