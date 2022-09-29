ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Raleigh News & Observer

About 100 deaths across 10 Florida counties linked to Hurricane Ian

Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that connect barrier island residents to the mainland. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno...
Raleigh News & Observer

Fishermen furious after weights found in cheating angler’s fish, tournament video shows

A crowd of outraged fishermen gathered around an angler caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament, the evidence literally spilling out in front of everyone, video shows. The angler is one of two men busted at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament on Sept. 30. They would have walked away champions, if the event organizer, Jason Fischer, hadn’t decided to take a closer look at their catch.
Raleigh News & Observer

Fast-moving wildfire kills firefighter, burns 4-H camp in Nebraska, officials say

UPDATE: More than 100 personnel are responding to the Bovee fire that is 0% contained as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands said in a news release. One casualty has been reported. The assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Moody, 59, died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during the initial fire fighting, reported NTV, the Nebraska Examiner, and the Sandhill Express.
Raleigh News & Observer

A disabled Vietnam veteran accused NC troopers of assault — but a jury disagreed

Four N.C. state troopers accused in a lawsuit of assaulting a disabled Charlotte-area Vietnam veteran have been cleared of the allegations. According to his 2021 complaint, Jerry Baxter of Lincoln County said N.C. Highway Patrol troopers Randall Neal, Brian Black, Joshua Craig and Chuck Lee beat and choked him in the front yard of his home in 2018 while his wife and 4-year-old grandson watched.
