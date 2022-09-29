A crowd of outraged fishermen gathered around an angler caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament, the evidence literally spilling out in front of everyone, video shows. The angler is one of two men busted at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament on Sept. 30. They would have walked away champions, if the event organizer, Jason Fischer, hadn’t decided to take a closer look at their catch.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO