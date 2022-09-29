ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Express 'Concern' Over Her 'Very Skinny' Figure After Tristan Thompson Scandal

By Nikki Schuster
 5 days ago
Cause for concern? Khloé Kardashian 's sisters expressed their concern over her shrinking size amid Tristan Thompson 's cheating and paternity scandal.

On the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians , Kim Kardashian was the first to bring up the Good American cofounder's appearance, saying: "You look very skinny."

The SKIMS founder admitted she wasn't the only one aware of Khloé's newfound small frame, revealing Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had shared the same thought. "Not that I’m trying to out them ," Kim emphasized, "but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny."

NOT INTERESTED: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHUT DOWN TRISTAN THOMPSON'S MARRIAGE PROPOSAL BEFORE HIS PATERNITY SCANDAL

Seemingly making light of the situation, Khloé put a hand on her chest, smiled and kicked her leg in the air, asking: "What? … Kendall said it? The model?"

Kim responded, "I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed.’ … I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned , but I’m telling you, she’s fine.'"

Khloé's supermodel sister later commented on her weight directly when greeting her with a hug. "You look so skinny," Kendall said in a complimentary manner. "You feel so skinny."

“Oh, my gosh, you’re so skinny," the mother-of-two replied.

Aside from worrying about her loss of weight, Kim voiced her concern on the Thursday episode that Khloé was holding "so much in" as a "defense mechanism" following Tristan's latest betrayal that saw him welcome a child with another woman after cheating on Khloé back in March 2021.

While knowing Instagram model Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his baby, Tristan urged his then-girlfriend to speed up the surrogacy process, with the two conceiving their second baby in November 2021, weeks before his other child was born.

Khloé agreed with Kim, acknowledging: "I just don’t have anything else to give, any f**ks . When people are like, ‘You’re so strong,’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I’m strong. I’m literally just numb to all of this s**t.'”

MICHELE MORRONE SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON 'EXTENT' OF INTERACTION WITH KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AFTER SPARKING ROMANCE RUMORS

Aside from the NBA pro's latest betrayal, he previously cheated on Khloé before she was due to give birth to their now-4-year-old daughter, True , and again one year later with former family friend Jordyn Woods . Tristan has also been accused of being unfaithful by an Instagram model after the on-and-off flames rekindled in the summer of 2020 amid the pandemic.

The second season of the family's Hulu series has focused on the aftermath of Tristan's paternity scandal, and the Thursday episode kicked off with Khloé revealing he proposed exactly one year prior in December 2020.

Given all they have been through, Khloé shot him down, explaining in the episode, "I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone. I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.'"

Page Six reported on the sisters' concern about Khloé

