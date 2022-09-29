The first big division showdown in the Raleigh area has come and gone, with Millbrook putting up big numbers in a win over Heritage. Now comes the fun part: The Wildcats will face perennial contender Rolesville on the road this week, followed by showdowns with Knightdale, Wakefield and Wake Forest, who are a combined 16-8 this season.

