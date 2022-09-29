Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Mike Norvell updates status of Robert Scott, Fabien Lovett, and Jared Verse
Florida State is looking to bounce back this weekend after its four-game winning streak to begin the season was snapped by Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles committed uncharacteristic mistakes and were flagged a season-high 11 times for 96 yards. The team will have to swiftly shake off the poor performance with a road trip to No. 14 North Carolina State coming up.
Raleigh News & Observer
After top 10 win over NC State, is Clemson football officially a contender?
Last weekend, Clemson won the type of game a contender wins: a defense-optional shootout in Winston-Salem that needed two overtimes to decide a victor. This weekend, Clemson also won the type of game a contender wins: a fight-for-every-yard matchup between AP Top 10 programs that had a serious SEC feel.
Raleigh News & Observer
News & Observer Sweet 16 poll: Hillside creeps into Top 5 as division showdowns loom
The first big division showdown in the Raleigh area has come and gone, with Millbrook putting up big numbers in a win over Heritage. Now comes the fun part: The Wildcats will face perennial contender Rolesville on the road this week, followed by showdowns with Knightdale, Wakefield and Wake Forest, who are a combined 16-8 this season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Wake Forest for $1.4 million
The property located in the 2200 block of Pierce Creek Circle in Wake Forest was sold on Sept. 9, 2022 for $1,395,000, or $324 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 4,311 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Comments / 0