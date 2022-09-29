ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Deandre Ayton reportedly blames Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for losing out on $40 million in new extension

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J47yF_0iFN12u200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CY9HC_0iFN12u200

Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton is under the impression that the team’s soon-to-be former owner Robert Sarver is the main reason he lost out on an extra year and $40 million in a new long-term deal with the franchise.

One of the biggest stories for the Suns last season was the organization’s decision to pass on offering their starting center the five-year max contract he was eligible for and instead let him test restricted free agency this summer. The issue seemed to cause a not-too-secret schism between him and the franchise during the season, and it all came to a head with the team’s stunning ouster by the Dallas Mavericks in the West Conference semifinals.

In July, the Indiana Pacers offered the 24-year-old a four-year max deal, which Phoenix immediately matched. It made their decision to pass on a five-year contract but then quickly sign him to a four-year max peculiar. However, on Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears added some clarity to that situation during an appearance on the network.

Related: Ranking the 10 best Phoenix Suns players of all time, including Devin Booker

“I think Deandre Ayton felt like, ‘Do you really want me?’ The Suns did not sign him to the five-year deal. That cost him one year and $40 million. So, that’s certainly something that caused the ire of him. I was told it was Robert Sarver who didn’t want to give him that fifth year — who wanted to save the money.”

Marc J. Spears on Ayton contract issues

Deandre Ayton is not going to miss Robert Sarver once he sells the Phoenix Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WVyA_0iFN12u200
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On the same panel with Spears, fellow ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelbourne added more details to the saga of Ayton’s contentions with the Suns over a long-term deal. And it seems the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft puts the blame for not getting the max contract he was really hoping for squarely on Sarver.

  • Deandre Ayton stats (2021-2022): 17.2 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 63% FG

“Marc, you said something really important there: Who Deandre Ayton, in his mind, attributes the idea that he didn’t get that max contract to? Does he blame Robert Sarver, the front office, does he blame Monty Williams? And my understanding, from talking to people close to Deandre, is he thinks this was Robert Sarver’s decision as well. I know there were some hurt feelings over that contract and how that played out. If they were going to instantly match the offer sheet that he signed, why not give him the max contract?”

Ramona Shelbourne on Ayton’s issues with Sarver

NBA training camps opened last week and Ayton admitted in his first media scrum that he has not spoken to the team’s head coach since the Suns’ disappointing Game 7 loss to the Mavericks. Only adding to the overall issues he has with the organization right now.

Also Read:

Deandre Ayton has not spoken to Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams since the playoffs

However, one positive is that Sarver is expected to sell his majority ownership in the team after an NBA investigation revealed countless instances of inappropriate workplace behavior by the Suns boss during his tenure leading the franchise.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Seriously Considered’ Making This Russell Westbrook Trade

Had it not been for some second-guessing from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Russell Westbrook might have started the 2022-23 NBA season with a different team. Westbrook, who’s played with four teams dating back to the 2018-19 campaign, at no point looked like a good fit with the Purple and Gold in his first season in Los Angeles. The underwhelming season cast doubt over Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, as did the organization’s offseason moves for fellow veteran point guards Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schröder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#The Indiana Pacers#Espn
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Larry Brown Sports

Devin Booker has curious social media post after Suns’ awful preseason loss

The Phoenix Suns continue to look like a three-alarm dumpster fire. The Suns got embarrassed during their preseason game against the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL on Sunday. They lost by double figures (134-124) to a 36ers team that went just 10-18 last NBL season. To make matters worse, Phoenix played all of their starters (Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Deandre Ayton) in the loss … and were the home team.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Fans React to Phoenix Suns’ Blowout Preseason Loss

There’s no need to derail the Phoenix Suns‘ season projections from a preseason game. Still, Phoenix didn’t make it easy on themselves against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. The 36ers were able to control much of the game from start to finish, and it honestly appeared that...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Devin Booker Channels LeBron James After Bad Loss

Devin Booker has a big chip on his shoulder. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were not very good last night as they shockingly lost to a middle-of-the-road NBL team from Australia. The Adelaide 36ers came through with a massive upset of the Suns and while it was simply a preseason matchup, it was expected that the Suns would win by a whopping 30 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy