Obituary: Euel Calvin Stephenson (January 26, 1924 ~ October 2, 2022)
Euel Calvin Stephenson, 98, of Birmingham, passed away on October 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Euel was a native of Blount County and a graduate of Cleveland High School. He was also a graduate of Howard College, now known as Samford University. He was a Veteran of the United States […]
Obituary: Linda Payton Gamble (April 8, 1949 ~ September 29, 2022)
Linda Faye Payton Gamble, 73, of Irondale, passed away the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life. She was born on April 8, 1949, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late James William & Irene Seales Payton. Linda attended Martin High […]
Obituary: William Lloyd Palmer (July 27, 1936 ~ September 25, 2022)
William Lloyd Palmer, 86, of Clay, passed away September 25, 2022. He was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church for over 50 years and attended Central Baptist Church for the last three years. Lloyd loved the Lord, and every conversation was a cherished opportunity for fellowship; a seemingly simple handshake with a stranger meant […]
Obituary: Leo Corscadden Jr (July 20, 1957 ~ September 24, 2022)
Leo Corscadden, 65, of Pinson, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 20, 1957, to Leo Corscadden and Margaret Laverty Corscadden. Leo was a graduate of Banks High School in 1976. He was a longtime member of Lakewood Baptist Church of Birmingham. Leo was preceded in death by […]
142 Merit System employees, 4 from Trussville, successfully complete certificate programs
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Training and Organizational Development Department of the Personnel Board of Jefferson County announced on Sept. 23, 2022, that 142 individual Merit System employees have successfully completed certificate programs. Among the certificate recipients are Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Matthew Panepento of the Trussville Fire Department (TPD), and […]
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location
By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
Trussville Rotary holds 30th Annual Golf Tournament
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club held its 30th annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, at Grayson Valley Golf Course. The tournament raises money for scholarships for area students and other local projects. Back by popular demand was its “Ball Drop.” Thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, […]
New Awakening Recovery Services hosts annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, New Awakening Recovery Services hosted its annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference at the Trussville Civic Center. The goal of the conference, held in September for Recovery Month, was to recognize the successes of individuals in long-term recovery, empower & motivate […]
Lass But Not Least: Covering the Stars
By Ken Lass I noticed where the Trussville Entertainment District recently featured a band called the “Music City Stones,” a tribute band for the Rolling Stones. Among the other attractions on the schedule for October is a group named “End of the Line.” It is being promoted as a tribute to the Allman Brothers. Tribute […]
Alabama inmate, family indicted for prison-based phone scam that targeted Home Depot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Eight individuals were indicted last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a twelve-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Ricardo Poole Sr., aka “Raoul,” 48, of Bessemer, Kortney Jovan Simon, 43, of Harvest, Otis Lee Bowers, aka “Big O,” 44, […]
Birmingham man killed in single-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 11:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was traveling North on John Rogers Road when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over to the […]
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
TCS BOE meeting scheduled tomorrow for discussion, approval of interim superintendent
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a called board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office for the purpose of discussing and approval of an interim superintendent. This will be the only item on […]
Outlet Shops of Grand River announces Grand RiverFest fall event
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS – The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds has announced the Grand RiverFest fall event, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., in the front parking lot of the mall. This one-day festival marketplace will host arts, crafts, food trucks, balloon art, face […]
American Legion Post 205 announces launch of new website
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE & CLAY — The SSG Michael W. Hosey American Legion Post 205, Clay-Trussville, has announced the launch of its new website on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Website goers will notice a user-friendly atmosphere and find all the information they need to get involved locally in serving veterans. Veteran suicide rates […]
Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
Two women killed in Hoover shooting
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Two women were killed in a shooting in Hoover on Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Lauren Anne White, 39, of Hoover, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24, of Hoover, sustained gunshot wound injuries from a reported assault in the 100 […]
2 men indicted for unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service key, possession of stolen mail
From The Tribune staff reports HUNTSVILLE – A federal grand jury indicted two Birmingham men with possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys this week, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick […]
26-year-old Birmingham man killed in shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 26-year-old man was killed in a reported argument on Sunday, Oct. 2, at approximately 5:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Malik Syrmone Shelton, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported argument in the 200 block of 16th Street South in Birmingham. Shelton was pronounced […]
