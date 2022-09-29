ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL
Madison, AL
The Trussville Tribune

142 Merit System employees, 4 from Trussville, successfully complete certificate programs

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Training and Organizational Development Department of the Personnel Board of Jefferson County announced on Sept. 23, 2022, that 142 individual Merit System employees have successfully completed certificate programs. Among the certificate recipients are Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Matthew Panepento of the Trussville Fire Department (TPD), and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location

By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Rotary holds 30th Annual Golf Tournament

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club held its 30th annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, at Grayson Valley Golf Course. The tournament raises money for scholarships for area students and other local projects. Back by popular demand was its “Ball Drop.” Thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

New Awakening Recovery Services hosts annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, New Awakening Recovery Services hosted its annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference at the Trussville Civic Center. The goal of the conference, held in September for Recovery Month, was to recognize the successes of individuals in long-term recovery, empower & motivate […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Covering the Stars

By Ken Lass I noticed where the Trussville Entertainment District recently featured a band called the “Music City Stones,” a tribute band for the Rolling Stones. Among the other attractions on the schedule for October is a group named “End of the Line.” It is being promoted as a tribute to the Allman Brothers.  Tribute […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama inmate, family indicted for prison-based phone scam that targeted Home Depot

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Eight individuals were indicted last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a twelve-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Ricardo Poole Sr., aka “Raoul,” 48, of Bessemer, Kortney Jovan Simon, 43, of Harvest, Otis Lee Bowers, aka “Big O,” 44, […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 11:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was traveling North on John Rogers Road when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

American Legion Post 205 announces launch of new website

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE & CLAY — The SSG Michael W. Hosey American Legion Post 205, Clay-Trussville, has announced the launch of its new website on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Website goers will notice a user-friendly atmosphere and find all the information they need to get involved locally in serving veterans. Veteran suicide rates […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two women killed in Hoover shooting

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Two women were killed in a shooting in Hoover on Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Lauren Anne White, 39, of Hoover, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24, of Hoover, sustained gunshot wound injuries from a reported assault in the 100 […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

2 men indicted for unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service key, possession of stolen mail

From The Tribune staff reports HUNTSVILLE – A federal grand jury indicted two Birmingham men with possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys this week, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

26-year-old Birmingham man killed in shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 26-year-old man was killed in a reported argument on Sunday, Oct. 2, at approximately 5:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Malik Syrmone Shelton, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported argument in the 200 block of 16th Street South in Birmingham. Shelton was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

