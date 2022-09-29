ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

PBS NewsHour

Suicide bomber targets Kabul education center, killing 19

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking practice entry exams for university, a Taliban spokesman said. The morning explosion at the center took place...
EDUCATION
PBS NewsHour

Ousted coup leader leaves Burkina Faso for Togo

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba’s departure was confirmed by...
AFRICA
PBS NewsHour

North Korea fires missiles after VP Kamala Harris leaves South Korea

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she traveled to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas and emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

Hunger soars in eastern Congo after months of fighting between rebels, army

NYIRAGONGO, Congo (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “’Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?’” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hill

A global revamp of waste management could significantly reduce emissions: report

A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found transitioning countries to zero-waste pathways can significantly reduce emissions. Better waste management strategies include increased composting and greater investment in recycling. According to authors, past initiatives aimed at combating climate change have largely ignored waste industry reforms. Broad adoption...
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

Russian court sets Brittney Griner’s appeal date for Oct. 25

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug....
BASKETBALL
PBS NewsHour

Finland bans entry to Russian tourists starting at midnight

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland announced it would ban Russian citizens with tourist visas from entering the country starting Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. With the...
LIFESTYLE
PBS NewsHour

West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
EUROPE
PBS NewsHour

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. South Korea’s military...
MILITARY
