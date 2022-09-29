Watch Future’s Unorthodox Performance of “Love Me Better” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Future brought “LOVE YOU BETTER” to Jimmy Kimmel Live with a shapeshifting live performance.

On Wednesday night (Sept. 28), the Atlanta native paid a visit to Live in what was supposed to be an interview.

Kimmel began to initiate the conversation, asking, “how is the future? Relatively speaking,” with Future going full live performance instead of answering the question.

The live performance, directed by Travis Scott, begins with an unnamed young lady attempting to find the rapper backstage. Instead, she finds a note left by the artist with a clear message: “I NEVER LIKE YOU,” a nod to his latest LP.

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, 38, launched into the song’s sentimental chorus and then tugged on the woman’s heartstrings with the first verse.

“Takin’ our memories on love and treatin’ it like nothin’/Takin’ our memories on love and treatin’ it like gossip,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said, rhyming with accusations. “It’s my love from my grandmother make me gentle when I care for you/Tell me you fallin’ out of love, it’s breakin’ my heart in two/I just don’t wanna sit and pray, baby/Almost like it didn’t happen to make you happy.”

“LOVE YOU BETTER” is featured on his latest number one LP , I NEVER LIKED YOU .

The album included guest appearances from Kanye West, Drake, Tems, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, and Kodak Black.

