ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FX Comedy Pilot ‘English Teacher’ Sets Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McewT_0iFN0vxb00

The FX comedy pilot “English Teacher” has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Stephanie Koenig (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Offer”), Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me,” “Station Eleven”), and Julian Sergi (“Ramy,” “War Dogs”) have all joined as series regulars. Carmen Christopher (“The Bear,” “Killing It”), Jordan Firstman (“Big Mouth,” “Ms. Marvel”), Yissendy Trinidad (“Babylon,” “You’re Not Alone”) and Langston Kerman (“Insecure,” “The Boys”) will all appear in recurring roles.

“English Teacher” was originally ordered to pilot in June . Production is now underway. Brian Jordan Alvarez wrote the pilot and stars as Evan, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The show follows him and his fellow teachers “trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.” Alvarez is also an executive producer on the pilot along with Paul Simms, who is currently an executive producer on the FX shows “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta.”

Koenig will play Gwendolyn. Colantoni will play Principal Moretti. Sergi will play Markie. Christopher will play Rick. Firstman will play Malcolm. Trinidad will play Estela. Kerman will play Harry.

Koenig is reppred by Authentic, Paradigm and Ziffren Brittenham. Colantoni is repped by Innovative Artists, Vanguard Management Group, and The Characters Talent Agency. Sergi is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Christopher is repped by UTA, Rise, and Felker Toczek. Firstman is repped by WME, All My Friends Inc., and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Trinidad is repped by Peter Kallinteris Agency. Kerman is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

(Pictured, from left to right: Enrico Colantoni, Julian Sergi, Stephanie Koenig, Yissendy Trinidad)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)

Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise. Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Alaska Daily’ Shows Us an Appealingly Dogged Side of Hilary Swank: TV Review

Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight” is the single best film about journalism of our era. So while it comes as no surprise that the writer-director’s take on life at a daily paper for ABC is substantially better than the average 2020s network drama, it’s certainly good news. On the McCarthy-created “Alaska Daily,” Hilary Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a high-powered newspaper reporter whose reporting comes into question in the pilot’s early going; her losing her job is as much about the claims against her work as it is about the fact that her sudden vulnerability opens up a conversation about her habit of talking...
ALASKA STATE
Variety

‘Official Competition’ Directors Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat Tease Upcoming Star+ Series ‘El Encargado’

Supremely diabolical Star Original series “El Encargado,” directed by innovating Argentine creative duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (“The Man Next Door”), teased a first episode as part of the Capítulo Uno strand of soon-to-bow series at the 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria, which unspooled Sept. 27-30 in Madrid. The series opens with protagonist Eliseo preparing dinner in a spotless kitchen, calling out to his family to set the table as he sips from a glass of wine. Every detail in his succulent pasta dish is fine-tuned. As he sits at the head of the table, the camera pans back revealing...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Fire Country,’ CBS’ New Drama About Incarcerated Firefighters, Has Some Style, but Its Bravado Is Predictable: TV Review

It was only a matter of time before broadcast TV — where police procedurals reign supreme — took a harder pivot into exploring the lives of firefighters. With audiences either craving more cop content or deeply skeptical of its lionization, it makes sense that networks might be more into the idea of spotlighting firefighters, who tend to point hoses at the danger they face rather than guns. Now joining the likes of ABC’s “Station 19” and NBC’s “Chicago Fire” is CBS’ “Fire Country.” Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and with the explosive stunts and set pieces to match, the new drama...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

Newen Connect Bolsters English-Language Slate With ‘Wagatha,’ ‘Limbo,’ ‘Blindspot’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Connect is building up its English-language scripted slate with timely, high-concept titles, including “Wagatha,” a dramatic reconstruction of the viral court case involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, the wives of high-profile British footballers. Newen Connect has also acquired the Australian supernatural bromance “Limbo,” and the inclusive British mystery thriller “Blindspot.” Written by Chris Atkins, “Wagatha” charts the High Court case which stemmed from alleged leaked Instagram stories in 2019 and opposes Rooney and Vardy. Produced by Chalkboard and commissioned by Channel 4, “Wagatha” stars Chanel Cresswell, the BAFTA-winning actor of “This is England,” Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones”) and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter Turned Country Superstar, Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Kentucky’s coal fields to become a pioneering female star of country music, has died. She was 90. According to a statement from her family shared with Variety, Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Memorably portrayed in an Oscar-winning turn by Sissy Spacek in the 1980 biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (drawn from Lynn’s bestselling 1976 autobiography, co-authored by George Vecsey), Lynn was one of the first women to rise to stardom as a country vocalist. She dominated the charts in the 1960s (when she was the top-charting femme country singer) and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jordan Alvarez
Person
Evan
Variety

Dot-Marie Jones Slams Low Turnout for ‘Bros’: ‘It’s Not Contagious, F—in’ Go See a Movie’

After a low opening turnout in theaters for LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” writer and star Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter Sunday that it was “disappointing” that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” Dot-Marie Jones, who co-stars in the film, echoed Eichner’s sentiments Sunday evening at the Best in Drag Show, an annual parody drag pageant that functions as a charity benefit for people living with HIV/AIDS, and at which Jones was serving on the panel of judges.     “There’s so much heart and so many wonderful good laughs in this [movie],” Jones told Variety at the Orpheum Theatre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
MOVIES
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Comedy#Pilot#Atlanta#Academy Awards#Fx#Authentic
Variety

Why Did Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Bomb at the Box Office? Straight People Aren’t Entirely to Blame

Billy Eichner’s Universal-backed comedy “Bros” flopped at the box office during its opening weekend with a $4.8 million bow, about half of the $8 million to $10 million that the studio projected. Eichner, in a now viral tweet, claimed that straight people not showing up to an LGBTQ comedy was a driving force behind “Bros” underperformance. “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for ‘Bros,'” Eichner wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.” Eichner is certainly correct that some straight moviegoers weren’t...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Used Folklore, Spiders and Snakes to Update Witchy Looks From the Original

It’s been 30 years since the first “Hocus Pocus,” which ended with the Sanderson sisters Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) disintegrating. The Sanderson sisters are back in “Hocus Pocus 2,” now streaming on Disney+. After a brief backstory intro, Salem teen Becca (Whitney Peak) is fooled into lighting the black flame candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the magic shop, formerly the Sanderson sisters’ home. And thus, the sisters are resurrected. Costume designer Sal Perez resurrected the trio’s outfits and then went even farther to breathe new life into the beloved property. At the...
MOVIES
Variety

Hardy Recovering From ‘Significant Injuries’ Following Tour Bus Crash: ‘Please Keep Our Road Family in Your Prayers’

Country singer-songwriter Hardy and his touring team are recovering from a bus accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The singer took to social media to update fans, revealing that all four people who were on the bus, including himself, “were all treated for significant injuries.” Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tenn., which is when the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by the Tennessean. The artist has already been released from the hospital, “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

More than two years after Kim Kardashian inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform, the series is finally out. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen on Her ‘Embarrassing’ Marvel Scenes, Recovering From Panic Attacks and Whether She’s Still an ‘Aspiring Stoner’

During her career, Elizabeth Olsen has played a broad range of characters, from a damaged cult escapee in 2011’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” to an in-over-her-head FBI agent investigating a murder in “Wind River,” to a narcissistic influencer in “Ingrid Goes West” — and, of course, the tragic, terrifying Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next year, she’ll star in “Love & Death,” an HBO Max limited series about Candy Montgomery, a Texas homemaker who in 1980 had an affair with her friend’s husband — and then murdered her friend, hitting her 41 times with an axe....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Terry Bradshaw Says He Is Now ‘Cancer Free’ in On-Air Address Revealing Private Health Battle: ‘I Feel Like My Old Self’

Terry Bradshaw took a moment on this week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast to address concerns regarding his health status, revealing that he has undergone two surgeries within the last year after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and a form of skin cancer. “Last week on the show, I ran out of breath… A lot of people were asking, ‘What’s wrong with me? What’s happened to me physically?’ I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw began, speaking during a panel discussion on the broadcast. The 74-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL broadcasting...
NFL
Variety

Tennessee High Court Vacates Ruling to Require Police to Publicly Release Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation

Tennessee’s high court vacated a ruling that would require police to publicly release investigation details regarding the death of country singer Naomi Judd, per the Associated Press. Thursday’s decision comes several weeks after Judd’s family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court to seal the investigation. The family stated that the police records contained video and audio interviews with relatives in the days following Judd’s death; the release of such material would cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm” to the involved parties. Notably, the high court’s ruling did not concern whether the records could be released. Rather, the decision sends the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy