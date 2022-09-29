ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Home of NBA Announcer Mike Breen Destroyed in Massive Fire

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

He and his family were not present in the home at the time of the fire.

NBA announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a devastating house fire last weekend, as first reported by TMZ.

The incident reportedly occurred early Sunday morning when the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received phone calls from Breen’s neighbors reporting the fire. The fire department was also alerted by residential fire alarms in the home.

Breen and his family were not in the home at the time of the fire, which is currently under investigation. Fire officials tried to combat the fire in the home with “numerous hand lines, as well as two ladder pipes and a deck gun.”

ESPN released a statement confirming the incident and voiced their full support of Breen and his family.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance. We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe,” the statement read, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post .

Breen is entering his 30th season as an NBA announcer, working as both a play-by-play commentator for the NBA on ABC as well as a lead announcer for the Knicks on the MSG Network.

