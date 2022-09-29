ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango, NY

Police standoff on Savitch Road resolved peacefully

By Roy Santa Croce, -David Sorensen
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue.

The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved.

New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to check on the welfare of a male patient on Savitch Road in the Town of Chenango. When they made contact with the man, he was having a mental health issue and made threats to harm himself.

Members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, the Mobile Crisis Team from the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Chenango Fire Company, and Chenango Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

Today, on September 29th, shortly after 3 p.m. after hours of tactical negotiations, the male exited his residence and was taken into custody without any injuries.  He was evaluated by members of Chenango Ambulance Services and received a mental health evaluation.

The New York State Police thanks the Public for their patience during the ongoing investigation.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story contained information about the person’s name. Upon learning that this was a mental health issue, the story was updated to remove personally identifiable information.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. ( WIVT/WBGH ) – State Police have blocked off a section of Savitch Road off of Front Street. According to a neighbor, a similar situation occurred last year.

Reports indicate that this standoff between State Police and a house on Savitch has been ongoing since yesterday evening. One Trooper is using the PA radio in his trooper vehicle to attempt to communicate with the individual. He has been asking for a man to come outside and communicate with the troopers peacefully.

The trooper speaking over the PA says that the officers are not moving anywhere until he talked peacefully. Troopers are also calling his personal phone in an attempt to communicate.

Allegedly, the individual named Stephen has several firearms in the house and is refusing to talk with law enforcement.

NY limo safety task force recommendations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The New York State Limo Safety Task Force has made more than a dozen recommendations to make limos safer for the public. That report has recently been released and could make new limo laws moving forward. This week will mark four years since a horrific limo crash in Schoharie took the lives of […]
POLITICS
