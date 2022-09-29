ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple relishes being a jerk

Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost liked to try and come off as a “player’s coach.” Whether he actually was that or not is another matter, but in public, he tended to shoot for that reputation. For offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, he’s got a different few on things. In particular, he doesn’t feel as though being seen as a “nice guy” is very effective.
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
Council Bluffs man sentenced to 11 years for meth offenses

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins of Council Bluffs was sentenced Sept. 20 to 11 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
