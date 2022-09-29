Read full article on original website
Globiance has just released their latest APP update!
Globiance – the all-in-one Banking/Crypto/Exchange Platform, has just released an update to their Globiance APP for Android and IOS. The newest version of the Globiance APP has just been released to the public. Its completely revamped design introduces a plethora of options and a reimagined user-interface. The modern design of the APP feels like a mixed ‘vibe’ of 80’s retro meets ‘launch-pad’ straight to the future. But don’t be fooled by its ‘out of this world’ appearance, this APP is built to perform.
PUMLx Launches on ByBit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad to take Move to Earn to the Next Level
PUML Better Health announced today that they will be launching on Bybit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad for their TGE of PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of the PUML Better Health platform and will start spot trading on the 7th of October 2022 at 12 pm UTC time. KuCoin...
Why Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is a better project to pay attention to than Avalanche (AVAX) and TRON (TRX)
Avalanche (AVAX) and TRON (TRX) are among two of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. However, they both pale in comparison to Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). Avalanche (AVAX) is a smart contract platform that enables the creation of scalable decentralized applications (dApps). Avalanche (AVX) is built on Avalanche’s proprietary consensus protocol, which is a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol that can process up to 4,500 transactions per second.
Thorchain Shows A Glimpse Of Hope, Are The Green Days Near?
RUNE price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. RUNE looks strong on the low timeframe. The price of RUNE attempts to break and hold above 8 and 20 EMA on the daily timeframe. Thorchain (RUNE)...
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place
The humiliation did not last long. The earthquake that occurred in the hushed environment of the largest fortunes on the planet in mid-September seems to have completely disappeared. It does not seem to have left any traces and even appears as a distant memory. Everything even seems to be back...
Hyundai security system targeting TikTok thefts now available. Here's how much it costs
Hyundai has begun distributing an aftermarket security system to address a spree of thefts affecting several models that do not have ignition immobilizers.
The GMT Token launches new “Greedy Machines” NFT series
The GMT token’s smart contract was launched in 2021 by GoMining. It is an international network of mining hotels that rents space for equipment and engages in BTC mining. The company’s founders understand how difficult it is for an ordinary user to start mining cryptocurrency. Even large organisations cannot increase capacity with the increasing complexity of the Bitcoin network. GMT token allows everyone to earn rewards in BTC without any hassle.
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io
Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First in the World
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
Stablecoins Market Drop As Polkadot Toggle Positions With Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin React
The stablecoins market is dropping, credit to Binance whose latest development has exposed its rivalry with big stablecoins like USDC and TrueUSD, among others. Binance is set to liquidate USDC holdings on its exchange to reduce the competition for its flagship stablecoin, BUSD. Binance’s auto-conversion move has caused a sudden...
Better Not Miss Uniglo.io (GLO) ICO As It Is Expected To Outperform Established Projects Like Eos (EOS) And Curve (CRV)
Don’t miss out on the Uniglo ICO as it is expected to outperform established projects like Eos and Curve. GLO’s ICO is currently underway and it is expected to be a success. It is a DeFi project focused on providing a platform for novice and professional investors to get exposure in the blockchain market.
Big Eyes Coin Should Outperform Algorand And Polkadot Tokens In The Cryptocurrency Market
Several well-known blockchain ecosystems have developed as the cryptocurrency sector grows, each claiming to have what it takes to address challenges and limits that restrict financial operations. Blockchains compete fiercely with one another to draw investors, increase profit margins, and create a supportive community. Investors always keep an eye out...
TIDEFI Mainnet And DEX App Goes Live As TDFY Sunrise Pool Token Distribution Nears
Providing streamlined access to a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem will usher in the next generation of crypto users. TIDEFI wants to become that gateway into decentralized finance through its DEX and with one ecosystem asset. Moreover, the project appeals to market makers, traders, and builders, establishing a crucial foundation for Web3 development.
Crypto News: Huge Prospects For Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Decentraland to end 2022 with a Bang
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin with huge prospects and could be a big win for people buying in early. Big Eyes Coin has had a very decent presale so far and is threading in the steps of a huge project for the cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency market is known for rewarding early adopters of the following huge projects.
Can Big Eyes Coin Become The Next NFT Sensation And Reach The Highs Of CryptoPunks?
If you look at the NFT market, a handful of projects really made it into the big leagues. And I am not talking about numerous copycats that capitalized on the success of previous collections but rather the ones that set the tone for the NFT to flourish on a large scale.
