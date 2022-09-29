Globiance – the all-in-one Banking/Crypto/Exchange Platform, has just released an update to their Globiance APP for Android and IOS. The newest version of the Globiance APP has just been released to the public. Its completely revamped design introduces a plethora of options and a reimagined user-interface. The modern design of the APP feels like a mixed ‘vibe’ of 80’s retro meets ‘launch-pad’ straight to the future. But don’t be fooled by its ‘out of this world’ appearance, this APP is built to perform.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO