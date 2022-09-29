ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

justmetoo
4d ago

they have no right to camp wherever the hell they please. tax paying citizens should be able to access sidewalks without fear of safety while passing tents of those who choose to live in the streets rather than accept help because they don't want to follow rules.

empath
5d ago

Sidewalks are for pedestrians. They were designed for Pedestrians. Hence the name. Side walk. Shouldn’t be an issue.

Helen Jan
4d ago

Mayor Steinberg didn't do his job!He should have fixed the homeless problem a long time ago.Steinberg should be investigate and prosecute for his poor job performing 😢 ASAP!

Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
FOX40

Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers.  The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say

More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
ALAMEDA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains

Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering from the pandemic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

