Read full article on original website
justmetoo
4d ago
they have no right to camp wherever the hell they please. tax paying citizens should be able to access sidewalks without fear of safety while passing tents of those who choose to live in the streets rather than accept help because they don't want to follow rules.
Reply
7
empath
5d ago
Sidewalks are for pedestrians. They were designed for Pedestrians. Hence the name. Side walk. Shouldn’t be an issue.
Reply(1)
10
Helen Jan
4d ago
Mayor Steinberg didn't do his job!He should have fixed the homeless problem a long time ago.Steinberg should be investigate and prosecute for his poor job performing 😢 ASAP!
Reply
2
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mexican nationals smuggled to Sacramento held by ‘coyote’ in pay dispute, feds say
A man accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the United States for cash, then threatening to drive off with them unless he was paid more faces a federal charge of transporting undocumented immigrants, court papers say. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Sacramento federal court says Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, 29,...
capradio.org
Sacramento revamps cannabis enforcement system after facing dozens of lawsuits, racism allegations
Sacramento has made significant changes to its illegal cannabis cultivation enforcement program, in the face of mounting legal challenges and allegations of racism. The underlying problem is real: Hundreds of houses across Sacramento have been converted to illegal grow operations in recent years. But the city’s enforcement approach has faced...
Sacramento set to announce new position tasked with nighttime safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the police department and other community partners are set to announce the creation of a brand new position to make nighttime in the city more safe. It comes as the city marks six months since the deadly mass shooting on K Street...
capradio.org
Gov. Newsom Signs New Laws | CapRadio Investigation into Sacramento Cannabis Enforcement | Elk Grove Music Prodigy
A breakdown of the bills Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law or vetoed. A CapRadio News investigation into Sacramento’s enforcement of illegal marijuana growers. A 16-year-old music prodigy from Elk Grove who can play over 100 different instruments is capturing national attention. Gov. Newsom signs new laws. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
From the return of the Capital Airshow and NASCAR to corn mazes, pumpkin contests and events to raise awareness for important issues, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of these activities.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
Fox40
It has been six months since the K Street shooting. This is where the cases against the suspects stand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks exactly six months since the early-morning shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento on April 3. Court documents filed by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the incident was part of a gang dispute. “This...
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
Fox40
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
Santa Barbara Edhat
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering from the pandemic...
Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out
Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
Serial filer of disability lawsuits alleged to be feigning blindness
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not “legally blind” as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Comments / 10