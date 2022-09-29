Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Barbie Malibu truck to pop up in San Antonio for 50th anniversary tour
The 'original California girl' is going to The Shops.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
6 San Antonio landmarks where you should propose, and 5 where you shouldn’t
Say "I do" to these Alamo City spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
San Antonio's Starline Costumes announces closure after 50 years
It's the end of an era.
Karolina’s Antiques holds grand opening for second San Antonio location
This grand opening is more like a party.
San Antonio's Elsewhere previews new bar, Ferris wheel on Northside
There will be an event pavilion as well.
Depeche Mode to perform in San Antonio for 2023 world tour
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
San Antonio woman, former Army medic at the center of immigrant flights
The woman is a person of interest in the investigation.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
KTSA
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
Beloved pastry chef teases new San Antonio bakery set for winter debut
Fans of Sol y Luna will enjoy this announcement.
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
About 150 personnel at an air force base in San Antonio are being moved due to an outbreak of Legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire's Disease.
12 San Antonio buffets to indulge in flavorful dishes from across the globe
Bring your appetite to these buffets.
luxury-houses.net
A True Family Compound on 46 Acres of Beautiful Grounds in Boerne boasts An Impressive Gun Safe Room and Incredible Hilltop Views Asking $8.85 Million
The Estate in Boerne, a one of a kind family compound with rolling hills, a stocked pond, and incredible hilltop views offers impressive entertainment amenities including resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, separate 4 car work shop, gun safe room and more is now available for sale. This home located at 186 Joe Klar Rd, Boerne, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie Amerman (Phone: 210-315-8122) at Kuper Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Boerne.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0