SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO