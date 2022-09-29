ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
A True Family Compound on 46 Acres of Beautiful Grounds in Boerne boasts An Impressive Gun Safe Room and Incredible Hilltop Views Asking $8.85 Million

The Estate in Boerne, a one of a kind family compound with rolling hills, a stocked pond, and incredible hilltop views offers impressive entertainment amenities including resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, separate 4 car work shop, gun safe room and more is now available for sale. This home located at 186 Joe Klar Rd, Boerne, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie Amerman (Phone: 210-315-8122) at Kuper Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Boerne.
BOERNE, TX
San Antonio, TX
