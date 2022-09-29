Read full article on original website
Related
Deere Whale Trades For October 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Crawford CRD stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $5.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Lennar To Face Heat As Interest Rate Hike Negatively Impacts Home Ownership Affordability, Says Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Lennar Corp LEN and lowered the price target to $115 from $130. The analyst said the company beat Q3 FY22 normalized EPS expectations driven by stronger-than-expected homebuilding gross income and lower SG&A expense. However, Hecht thinks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Four Corners Property
Four Corners Property FCPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Four Corners Property. The company has an average price target of $30.0 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $28.00.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 9.65% to $15.45 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN also helping to lift the sector.
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Generac Acquires Industrial IoT Platform Blue Pillar
Generac Holdings Inc GNRC has acquired Blue Pillar, an industrial internet of things (IoT) platform developer, for undisclosed financial terms. Generac said it shares a mutual customer base with Blue Pillar, with highly compatible product offerings that work together to provide a total connectivity solution to commercial and industrial customers.
Vertiv Faces Spending Pullback, Supply Woes & Potential Asia-Pacific Slowdown, Says Analyst
Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a price target of $10.00. The company had announced that its CEO Rob Johnson, will be stepping down due to health reasons effective December 31, 2022. His successor Giordano Albertazzi, the analyst says,...
FedEx Adopts $1.5B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
FedEx Corp FDX has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. Under the terms of the ASR, FedEx has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5 billion of stock, with an initial delivery of approximately 7.9 million shares. The company expects to complete...
2 Dividend Stocks A Prolific Trader, Lawmaker Not Named Nancy Pelosi Just Bought
In the past 30 days, U.S Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) made 17 trades at a volume of 277,000 shares, becoming the biggest trader in Congress. Harshbarger was an active seller of the U.S. Treasury notes in August and September, as filings show she made three sell trades in the value range of $15,000 to $50,000 on Aug. 24 and Sept. 15.
Veru Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veru. Looking at options history for Veru VERU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.
PETS・
Apple Analysts Flag 'Major Buying Opportunity': Why The Recent Pullback Hasn't Derailed The Stock's Ride To $210
Apple Inc AAPL shares are down about 7% over the last month and one analyst firm sees a significant buying opportunity amid the pullback. What Happened: Tigress Financial Partners on Tuesday reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Apple. The firm also maintained a $210 price target on the stock despite its pullback in recent weeks.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Stocks Searched On Benzinga Pro In September: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond Rank?
YTD Return: -25.0%. The leading ETF that tracks the S&P 500 was the top-searched ticker for the month of September. This happened in a month and quarter that saw the market decline to the lowest levels for 2022. 2. Tesla Inc TSLA. YTD Return: -30.7%. 52-Week Range: $206.86 TO $414.50.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Where PacWest Banc Stands With Analysts
PacWest Banc PACW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PacWest Banc. The company has an average price target of $33.25 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $28.00.
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0