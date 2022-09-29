ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Deere Whale Trades For October 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Crawford CRD stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $5.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Four Corners Property

Four Corners Property FCPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Four Corners Property. The company has an average price target of $30.0 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $28.00.
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Benzinga

Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 9.65% to $15.45 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN also helping to lift the sector.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Benzinga

Generac Acquires Industrial IoT Platform Blue Pillar

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC has acquired Blue Pillar, an industrial internet of things (IoT) platform developer, for undisclosed financial terms. Generac said it shares a mutual customer base with Blue Pillar, with highly compatible product offerings that work together to provide a total connectivity solution to commercial and industrial customers.
Benzinga

FedEx Adopts $1.5B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

FedEx Corp FDX has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. Under the terms of the ASR, FedEx has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5 billion of stock, with an initial delivery of approximately 7.9 million shares. The company expects to complete...
Benzinga

Veru Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veru. Looking at options history for Veru VERU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Benzinga

Where PacWest Banc Stands With Analysts

PacWest Banc PACW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PacWest Banc. The company has an average price target of $33.25 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $28.00.
Benzinga

Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
Benzinga

