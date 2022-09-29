We’re only a few episodes into The Cleaning Lady season 2, but we’re already in the thick of more than one tense situation. Arman and Nadia jumped out of the fire and into the frying pan after making a deal with Nadia’s ex, Robert Kamdar. Thony and Fiona are trying to keep the cops and the Feds off their tails because of what happened to Marco and the hand they had in helping Arman. Not to mention Chris has been dealing with immense guilt since the end of the season 2 premiere.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO