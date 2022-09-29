ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight

LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”
Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen

There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
NFL Week 5 TV schedule: FREE live streams, times, dates, TV channels, for every NFL game in Week 5

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is here. Some key matchups in Week 5 include the New York Giants, led by running back Saquon Barkley, vs. the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, and the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Money talks: Why Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill didn’t join the Jets

Being with the New York Jets is an expensive lifestyle. More expensive, at least, than being with the Miami Dolphins. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This is according to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who says he didn’t join the Jets for financial reasons. The six-time Pro...
Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary

The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Jets set to face former teammate Sunday

The New York Jets will see a familiar face returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will turn to Teddy Bridgewater this weekend to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa, who is still in the concussion protocol. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Bridgewater spent some time...
