Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, report says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight
LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Steelers Hall of Famer agrees with benching Mitch Trubisky for N.J.’s Kenny Pickett
Rookie Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback. He will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Former Steelers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher thinks turning to Pickett is the right move. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Tae Crowder, Jaylon Smith provided a winning inside linebacker combination for Giants defense
Jaylon Smith, despite being released twice last season and uninvited to any NFL training camp this summer, remains confident that he is among the league’s elite inside linebackers. Tae Crowder, despite playing by far his best game of the season Sunday at MetLife Stadium, remains quietly reserved about his...
Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen
There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
NFL Week 5 TV schedule: FREE live streams, times, dates, TV channels, for every NFL game in Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is here. Some key matchups in Week 5 include the New York Giants, led by running back Saquon Barkley, vs. the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, and the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Money talks: Why Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill didn’t join the Jets
Being with the New York Jets is an expensive lifestyle. More expensive, at least, than being with the Miami Dolphins. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This is according to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who says he didn’t join the Jets for financial reasons. The six-time Pro...
Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary
The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s injury updates have good and bad news for Sunday’s game in London
Brian Daboll spent Monday afternoon playing a game of red light/green light as he ran down the Giants’ long list of injuries during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. There were a couple of yellow lights mixed in, too. The most notable proceed-with-caution signal...
Cowboys should consider sticking with Cooper Rush over Dak Prescott, FOX Sports talking head says
Cooper Rush has stepped up for the Dallas Cowboys and had people considering whether the backup QB has earned a more permanent promotion. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless thinks the answer is yes. Here’s what he said on Undisputed:. “These four...
What ESPN’s Steve Young thinks about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ ‘transition’ as a passer
ESPN NFL analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young was a mobile quarterback who used his athleticism to buy time for his wide receivers downfield. Young played a style of football that was ahead of his time and helped him win a Super Bowl and be named an All-Pro three times and a seven-time Pro Bowl player.
Jets set to face former teammate Sunday
The New York Jets will see a familiar face returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will turn to Teddy Bridgewater this weekend to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa, who is still in the concussion protocol. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Bridgewater spent some time...
Hall of Famer compares Giants’ Saquon Barkley to 1 of NFL’s all-time greats
There’s a new Giants team in East Rutherford. And Saquon Barkley is a big piece of their success. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson compared Barkley to a Detroit Lions legend. Per the 33rd Team:. “The thing about Saquon is...
