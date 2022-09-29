ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Curran skies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After cruising 25-8 in the first set, the Liberty Mountaineers…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Liberty takes care of Notre Dame in straight sets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After cruising 25-8 in the first set, the Liberty Mountaineers found themselves in a tussle in the second set, trailing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 19-18, heading into a timeout called by coach Chris Vance. “Just to focus,” Vance said of the message in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Nick Davisson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Born & Bred Concert Series will kick off this Saturday…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Herb Association conference set Oct. 15 at Jackson's Mill

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Herb Association’s fall 2022 conference will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jackson’s Mill. The cost for the full day of workshops is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are free. Meals are not included, so bring your own lunch, mug, and water bottle. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 10/3/22

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit describes the early months of getting to know her team and how the guard-heavy roster can meet some challenges of inside play. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/3/22

West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes that his team has the talent to be successful, but notes that numerous repetitions in his system and with his teaching methods are very important in putting that together into a plan that produces good results. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Diamond Rio to play Dec. 17 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the longtime country music band Diamond Rio and their show Holiday & Hits to downtown Clarksburg Dec. 17 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Curran's interception grab wins Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County is subscribing to the maxim that defense wins championships. The Bulldogs have allowed only 18 points en route to a 5-0 start and haven’t conceded since Sept. 2, shutting out their last three opponents.
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

State golf tournament tees off in Wheeling on Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be plenty of local golfers roaming the challenging 18 holes at Oglebay Resort’s Jones Course over the next two days at the West Virginia state golf tournament. Lincoln (as Region II champions), Lewis County (as Region II runner-up) and Fairmont Senior...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Diamond Rio

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson G…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Sisters Health Foundation holds 25th anniversary reception

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Sisters Health Foundation is guided by a vision of “healthy people in healthy communities.”. Established in 1996, this nonprofit embraces a view of health that includes spiritual, emotional, physical, social and economic well-being, with special concern for people who are poor or otherwise under served. Headquartered in Wheeling, W.Va., their grants support efforts within communities to promote and address healthy eating, active living and thriving neighborhoods in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
WHEELING, WV

