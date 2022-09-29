ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
foxla.com

Missing California family of four believed to be kidnapped in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. - A desperate search is underway for a missing California family of four who was allegedly kidnaped in Merced. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in search of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents – 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh. All three were allegedly taken against their will from a business in the area.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These California taco shops ranked best in US, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - National Taco Day is Tuesday, October 4. Even better, apparently the top three spots to get your taco cravings satisfied are right here in Southern California. Yelp released its Top 100 Tacos list in celebration of the holiday, with Yelpers revealing the top taco restaurant in San Diego, and two Los Angeles restaurants following behind to take the second and third spots in the rankings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
foxla.com

Man shot at youth football game in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was...
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy