Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
California becomes 1st in US to include fentanyl testing in ER screenings
LOS ANGELES - Hospitals across the state are preparing to add fentanyl to routine drug screenings for suspected overdose patients— with a goal of identifying the synthetic drug early for life-saving treatment. SB-864, titled "Tyler’s Law," says if a provider chooses to do a urine drug screen test, fentanyl...
foxla.com
California will allow past offenders to seal criminal records under new law
LOS ANGELES - California will soon have what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation sent to him last week by state legislators. The bill - SB-731 - will automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who...
foxla.com
California inflation relief checks coming out this week: Find out if you're eligible
LOS ANGELES - Millions of California taxpayers will be receiving a one-time Middle Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050 in the coming days. Starting Oct. 7, those eligible will begin to receive the inflation relief payments. How much you receive will be based on your income, residency, filing status, and household size.
foxla.com
Metro rides are free Wednesday for California Clean Air Day
LOS ANGELES - Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for California Clean Air Day. California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit. ``The best way for residents of Los...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Man convicted in student visa fraud scheme that helped 'wealthy Chinese nationals' get into U.S., DOJ says
LOS ANGELES - A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud, including imposter test takers, essay ghostwriters and fake transcript sellers.
foxla.com
Missing California family of four believed to be kidnapped in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. - A desperate search is underway for a missing California family of four who was allegedly kidnaped in Merced. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in search of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents – 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh. All three were allegedly taken against their will from a business in the area.
foxla.com
These California taco shops ranked best in US, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - National Taco Day is Tuesday, October 4. Even better, apparently the top three spots to get your taco cravings satisfied are right here in Southern California. Yelp released its Top 100 Tacos list in celebration of the holiday, with Yelpers revealing the top taco restaurant in San Diego, and two Los Angeles restaurants following behind to take the second and third spots in the rankings.
foxla.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning
A second earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning. This one was a 3.1-magnitude near the Banning area.
foxla.com
Man shot at youth football game in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. - A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was...
Comments / 0