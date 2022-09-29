Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Philadelphia Flyers Defenceman Trade Possibilities
It’s Monday and that means it’s time for another edition of NHL rumours. We’re just days away from the start of the regular season, but some teams might already be thinking about a deal. There are some contenders in the league, but a good number of teams that may struggle. One of those teams that have been forecasted to have a tough season is the Philadelphia Flyers. Could the Broad Street Bullies make a Travis Sanheim trade if things go south quickly? This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at that possibility.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Seattle Kraken
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Seattle Kraken.
lastwordonsports.com
Top Detroit Red Wings Prospect Impressing In Camp
Detroit Red Wings top prospect Simon Edvinsson is looking impressive during his first three preseason games for Detroit. With only three preseason games remaining, the Detroit rookie defenseman has been improving by leaps and bounds. Only a week ago, during the annual Red/White game, fans and some Detroit media voiced their opinions that Edvinsson would be better served to start the year in Grand Rapids (AHL). Now three games into his preseason, Edvinsson is proving that he not only belongs in Detroit but will also likely play important minutes once the regular season gets underway.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 St. Louis Blues
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 St. Louis Blues.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
Ottawa Senators Roster Outlook Providing Hype for the Season
With the season drawing nearer and nearer, speculation has begun. With teams finalizing their rosters as they prepare for puck drop, the hype has only just begun. One team that made head waves early was the Ottawa Senators. With the players acquired and extended, the hype surrounding the team is real. The Ottawa Senators roster outlook makes the hype real.
lastwordonsports.com
How the New York Islanders Offense Can Be More Effective
The New York Islanders have a mediocre offence. Brock Nelson scored a team-leading 37 goals during the 2021-22 season, ranking 22nd in goals scored amongst all players. He did this while playing most of the year on the second line. Nelson stood as a lone bright spot for the offence last season. Top-line stars like Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee struggled with an ever-rotating lineup that saw players like Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey fail to generate points. The Islanders’ powerplay, ranked 22nd in goals last season, looked dreadful with each opportunity. Nelson and Lee scored 20 of the 46 goals by the powerplay unit. The Islanders won’t return to the postseason without changes to the offence.
lastwordonsports.com
Why the “Kid Line” Is Headed For Breakout New York Rangers Season
There are many different things that are necessary for a team to be successful in the National Hockey League. And The New York Rangers check all of the boxes. They have the best goaltender in the league, elite goal scorers, one of the best coaches in the world, and outstanding defensemen up and down the lineup. But perhaps the most important attribute that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals last year was their depth of scoring. In particular, the emergence of the “Kid Line”. A New York Rangers season in 2022-23 could see a breakout year for the young line.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Status of Extension Talks for Montreal Canadiens Forward
The regular season is soon upon us, but some teams are already planning ahead for the future. There will be some big names that become restricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. One of those names is dynamic young Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at the impending Cole Caufield extension talks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
Ottawa Senators Goalie Injured for Weeks, Claim Magnus Hellberg Off Waivers
The Ottawa Senators announced today that goaltender Cam Talbot is injured. Unfortunately, he is expected to miss five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury. Darren Dreger reports that the injury is a cracked rib that came last week. However, they didn’t believe it was anything serious until X-Rays were done and showed it was more than a bruise. Additionally, they have claimed Magnus Hellberg off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Ottawa Senators goalie duo to start the year may now be Anton Forsberg and Hellberg.
lastwordonsports.com
Shea Weber for P.K. Subban Final Trade Analysis
Six years ago on June 29, 2016, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators completed a blockbuster trade that saw them swap franchise defenseman Shea Weber and P.K. Subban. Both players have had successful careers in their own right but it appears that their careers are ending. On Tuesday P.K. Subban decided to call it a career and announce his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 33. Weber on the other hand hasn’t formally announced his retirement but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he won’t play again. The former habs captain hasn’t suited up since the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. With both players’ careers seemingly over we can now analyze who won the Weber for Subban trade.
lastwordonsports.com
New Jersey Devils Top Line Making A Case To Stay Together
It is only pre-season, but there is plenty to be excited about. Wins are wonderful, but it is about the big picture as each team heads into the regular season. In regards to the New Jersey Devils, they have made their first roster cuts, and they are getting close to finalizing the opening night roster. One New Jersey Devils pre-season line that has stood out the most is the line of Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, and Alexander Holtz.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes Defencemen Could Land With Western Canadian Team
This guy might be the most popular in the game right now. His name has been popping up in trade rumours for a year, and the heat on that matter has been cranked up a notch. Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun is in the rumour mill, and another team has emerged as a potential landing spot. The team in the east that has emerged is the Columbus Blue Jackets, but today we focus on the western conference team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lastwordonsports.com
Supporters Shield slips away from Union as Daniel Rios runs riot
Saturday night’s 4-0 defeat to Charlotte couldn’t have come at a worse time for Philadelphia Union. Needing to pick up at least a point away to The Crown to keep their Supporters Shield hopes alive, attention now turns to a potential first-ever MLS Cup triumph. Knowing that The...
MLS・
lastwordonsports.com
Inter Miami CF improves MLS Cup Playoffs chances with big win
TORONTO, ON – Inter Miami CF improves their MLS Cup Playoffs chances with a big win against Toronto FC. It did not look good for the road side to start the game. However, thanks to a solid second-half performance and great defence, Miami comes away with the win. Inter...
MLS・
Comments / 0