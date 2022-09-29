ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Admits She Was Never Really Friends With Regis Philbin

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e29Fo_0iFMy8dL00

Kelly Ripa is coming out with a memoir called Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. In the book, she opens up about her family life and career, including her time working with the late Regis Philbin. There were rumors of a feud between them for many years, especially when Regis retired in 2011.

Now, Kelly is able to tell her side of the story. She admitted that she was very careful when writing about Regis because he passed away in 2020. She did not want to disrespect him in any way and said she is “fully aware of his legacy.” However, she added that at the time, she was never asked her side of the story in regards to the rumored feud.

Kelly sets the record straight on the relationship between her and Regis Philbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jr8x_0iFMy8dL00
HOPE AND FAITH, Kelly Ripa, Regis Philbin, ‘Another Car Commercial’ (Season 2), 2003-06, photo: Eric Liebowitz / © Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kelly explained, “It was somehow this false narrative that I had abandoned someone that I was very close to – that we were best friends and I had abandoned him. And none of that was true. We had a very professional, working relationship. I enjoyed listening to him tell his stories more than anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ljx4_0iFMy8dL00
LIVE WITH REGIS AND KELLY, from left: Kelly Ripa, Regis Philbin, 2001-2011, ©ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

She continued, “I loved that part of the show because it was not work at all. But to solely put the responsibility of maintaining a friendship that didn’t really exist (on me) … I have long-term friendships with all sorts of people I’ve worked with and nobody asks me about them ever. It’s just a very strange narrative that I found myself in that I couldn’t seem to get out of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pniEa_0iFMy8dL00
REGIS & KELLY, Regis Philbin, Kelly Ripa, 1989-, / Everett Collection

These days, in addition to releasing her book, Kelly currently co-hosts the show with Ryan Seacrest. She said that they do have a friendship and their working relationship is much more balanced than her past ones.

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Rude Ellen DeGeneres Comment She 'Never Got Over'

Rosie O'Donnell is recalling a comment Ellen DeGeneres made that hurt her feelings and affected her longtime relationship with her. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, O'Donnell told host Andy Cohen why she never appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show throughout its 19-season run.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Kelly Ripa
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Friendship
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Inside The “Victorian” Courtship Of Patrick Duffy And Linda Purl

Though two titans of TV, their work did not see Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl cross paths as stars together. Duffy reigned as the redemption of the Ewing family in Dallas while Purl won the heart of the rebellious Fonzie in Happy Days. Today, though, they’ve won each other’s hearts and still keep the romance fresh. Just how did these two meet, and what does Duffy have to say about making every day like falling in love for the first time?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
8K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy