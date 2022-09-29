Read full article on original website
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Vertiv Faces Spending Pullback, Supply Woes & Potential Asia-Pacific Slowdown, Says Analyst
Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a price target of $10.00. The company had announced that its CEO Rob Johnson, will be stepping down due to health reasons effective December 31, 2022. His successor Giordano Albertazzi, the analyst says,...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Stocks Searched On Benzinga Pro In September: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond Rank?
YTD Return: -25.0%. The leading ETF that tracks the S&P 500 was the top-searched ticker for the month of September. This happened in a month and quarter that saw the market decline to the lowest levels for 2022. 2. Tesla Inc TSLA. YTD Return: -30.7%. 52-Week Range: $206.86 TO $414.50.
Apple Analysts Flag 'Major Buying Opportunity': Why The Recent Pullback Hasn't Derailed The Stock's Ride To $210
Apple Inc AAPL shares are down about 7% over the last month and one analyst firm sees a significant buying opportunity amid the pullback. What Happened: Tigress Financial Partners on Tuesday reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Apple. The firm also maintained a $210 price target on the stock despite its pullback in recent weeks.
Why AeroClean Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 38%, Here Are 58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 229% to $0.3688 after declining around 14% on Monday. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA gained 96% to $0.57. CONNEXA recently announced a $5.0 million private placement. Nocera, Inc. NCRA rose 38% to $1.95. Nocera and VIE Meixin Institutional Food Development entered into distribution agreement with...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 9.65% to $15.45 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN also helping to lift the sector.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?
After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
FedEx Adopts $1.5B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
FedEx Corp FDX has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. Under the terms of the ASR, FedEx has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5 billion of stock, with an initial delivery of approximately 7.9 million shares. The company expects to complete...
Lennar To Face Heat As Interest Rate Hike Negatively Impacts Home Ownership Affordability, Says Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Lennar Corp LEN and lowered the price target to $115 from $130. The analyst said the company beat Q3 FY22 normalized EPS expectations driven by stronger-than-expected homebuilding gross income and lower SG&A expense. However, Hecht thinks...
Amazon Is JPMorgan's Top Pick In The Internet Space By A 'Wide Margin': Here's Why The Analysts Are So Bullish
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares were helping lead a strong recovery in growth names Tuesday after JPMorgan analysts picked the stock as their favorite idea in the internet space. What Happened: JPMorgan analysts reiterated Amazon with an Overweight rating on Tuesday. "AMZN remains our favorite name by a wide margin," JPMorgan...
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Down Under: Smaller Than Expected Australia Hike Drives U.S. Rates Lower
(Tuesday Market Open) It’s been three weeks since the S&P 500® (SPX) enjoyed a two-day win streak. Today we’ll see if Wall Street can match that feat after yesterday’s impressive gains. So far, so good. Stocks are in the green and Treasury yields fell for the...
Deere Whale Trades For October 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About TD Synnex
Within the last quarter, TD Synnex SNX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $114.57 versus the current price of TD Synnex at $87.89, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Elon Musk Deal Back On? Why Twitter Stock Is Spiking Tuesday Afternoon
Twitter Inc TWTR shares are halted on news pending following reports that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk could proceed with the takeover deal at $54.20 per share. According to a Bloomberg report citing people who asked not to be identified, Musk has made a proposal to buy Twitter at the original offer price of $54.20 per share.
