ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2022: Thursday morning interviews

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIqjs_0iFMy46R00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 spent Thursday at the 28th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon with a round of live interviews.

You can see Thursday’s News 4 evening interviews by clicking here.

Elektra and mom Aileen , Make-A-Wish Family

Randy Harris , Lighthouse Technology Services

Ben Marchione , the Regional Director for the Western New York Chapter

Kelsey and mom Roxanne, Make-A-Wish family

Sara and mom Jody , Make-A-Wish family

Ben Indelicato , One Bridge Benefits

Greg and Pierogi Pete , sponsors

Andrew Peters , former Buffalo Sabres defenseman

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Dr. Marie Quinn joins News 4 at 4 ahead of Mammothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the first week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Mammothon is back with News 4 partnering with Roswell Park for this year’s event. In preparation, Dr. Marie Quinn, the director of breast imaging at Roswell Park, joined News 4 at 4 to talk about the event. You can watch […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Nightmares, Sweet Buffalo talk haunted house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past several years, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have been bringing scares to the community for a good cause through Niagara Nightmares. They have raised more than $20,000 for local charities over the years and this year are partnering with Sweet Buffalo Rocks. This year, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Joshua Costolnick joins Weekend Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For sports fans, getting the autograph of their favorite player can be a special moment. Joshua Costolnick, the owner of the recently opened Buffalo Sports Emporium, joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to talk about his store and his journey to opening it. You can watch the full interview above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Music Monday: Tedesco Knows Best

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — With an old-school rock sound pulling influences from bands like Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and America, Tedesco Knows Best has gone from playing an open mic night at their high school, to opening up for The Tubes at the Riviera Theatre last year. Thomas Tedesco and Connor Best have […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Peters
News 4 Buffalo

Depew DMV to close for renovations

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau is advising that the DMV in Depew will be closed starting on Wednesday for the next several months for a renovation project. The office is located in George Urban Plaza. The renovations include new flooring, a public restroom and a more efficient building layout. During the […]
DEPEW, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dipson Theatre location at Eastern Hills Mall closing

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dipson Theatre at the Eastern Hills Mall is closing, the company announced Monday. “Prior to the pandemic, this location was an independent art theatre for upscale and foreign films. These films became essentially non-existent. The company shifted to first-run movies after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic, […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#The Western New York
News 4 Buffalo

Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Brighton Fire Company to host fire prevention program Friday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Brighton Volunteer Fire Company will be holding an open house and fire prevention program Friday from 6-9 p.m. The program will include demonstrations, such as a live fire and extrication. There will also be special appearances by: Town of Tonawanda Police Town of Tonawanda Paramedics Catholic Health Erie County Sheriff’s […]
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy