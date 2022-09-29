Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Frankie Arnold Gipson
Graveside Services for Arnold Gipson, age 91, of Picayune, MS who passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in Biloxi, MS will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Elder Neal Davis will officiate at the...
‘This woman flew halfway around the world to give me her kidney.’ Loranger firefighter undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
Loranger native Stephanie Morel has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away.
Picayune Item
Clubs return to Pearl River Central High
Hosting their first club rush in three years, PRCHS students had the opportunity to join a variety of clubs last week. From Science Olympiad to Dungeons and Dragons, PRCHS offered over 13 clubs at the high school throughout the week of September 12th. “I’m thrilled; I cannot wait for Friday,”...
Picayune Item
Pearl River men’s rodeo takes second at West Alabama
LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The Pearl River men’s rodeo team had a remarkable weekend at the West Alabama rodeo, earning 505 points for a second-place finish. The women’s team came up a bit short, finishing in seventh. “It was a really good rodeo for my men,” coach Frank...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
Picayune Item
Burnham, Pickering named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Morgan Pickering have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the Copiah-Lincoln Fall Invitational to lead No. 9 Gulf Coast to its second straight MACCC victory. He shot 1-under in Natchez, and the Bulldogs won by 18 shots.
WLOX
Former BSL Mayor and Hancock County Admin. Eddie Favre retires
WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Enviva opens in George County. Updated: 5 hours...
WDSU
Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
Picayune Item
PRC School District improves grade
CARRIERE, – The Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year. The district was expected to get that grade when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29. Mississippi’s schools and...
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
Picayune Item
PRC School District uses grant to protect students, staff
By utilizing a Department of Justice COPS Grant worth $500,000, security at Pearl River County School District has reached a new level. District Finance Director said the grant had a 25 percent match requirement, and brought with it a number of security improvements. Now, every staff member in every campus...
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of Horrors
Madame Delphine LaLaurie was a high society lady who lived in New Orleans. As with many families during these times, she kept enslaved people. She was considered a respected member of society and could be seen in public treating her staff well. However, it was behind closed doors that the truth lay. Laurie was one of the cruellest mistresses in history and America's first female serial killer.
WDSU
New Orleans petition to recall mayor reached 10,000 signatures
NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to recall the New Orleans mayor. Organizers held a news conference at City Hall Tuesday to announce that in one month, 10,000 signatures were secured to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The organizers said they are unhappy with the...
bizneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership
NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
