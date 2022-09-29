ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Famed neurologist urges Tua Tagovailoa to quit playing football

The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is hearing a lot of outside noise, and now, a famous neurologist is getting into the fray. Dr. Bennet Omalu is no stranger to the NFL. His work on neuropathology and the study of concussions opened a massive can of worms for the NFL years ago and even became a major motion picture, Concussion with Will Smith.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy