The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Browns media puts Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat: Why he won’t get fired
Running Kevin Stefanski out of town is a great way for the Cleveland Browns to be awful again. While some members of the Cleveland Browns media are starting to turn on head coach Kevin Stefanski, firing him would be the worst thing they could possibly do this offseason. Marla Ridenour...
Famed neurologist urges Tua Tagovailoa to quit playing football
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is hearing a lot of outside noise, and now, a famous neurologist is getting into the fray. Dr. Bennet Omalu is no stranger to the NFL. His work on neuropathology and the study of concussions opened a massive can of worms for the NFL years ago and even became a major motion picture, Concussion with Will Smith.
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
