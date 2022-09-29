ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Larry LaWayne McSpadden

Larry’s Celebration of Life will be hosted by the City of Olathe on October 14th, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Ensor Park and Museum located at 18995 W 183rd St in Olathe, Kansas. This is open to anyone who would like to come share condolences and stories with his family and friends. A private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery will be held on another date.
OLATHE, KS
Wildcats defeat Cardinals in overtime victory

EUDORA — A touchdown run by Mason Dobbins and an extra-point kick by Layne Ryals lifted the Louisburg Wildcats to a one-point, 28-27, victory on the road against the Eudora Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 30. It took overtime, but the Louisburg Wildcats have now won four straight games since...
LOUISBURG, KS
KSNT News

Area high schools put on marching band exhibition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hummer Sports Complex was filled with music Wednesday evening for the Annual Shawnee County Marching Band Exhibition. Area high schools were given an opportunity to showcase their musical talents during the exhibition. The high school bands in the exhibition include, Hayden Highland Park Shawnee Heights Topeka High Seaman Washburn Rural Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
