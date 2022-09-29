Read full article on original website
Larry LaWayne McSpadden
Larry’s Celebration of Life will be hosted by the City of Olathe on October 14th, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Ensor Park and Museum located at 18995 W 183rd St in Olathe, Kansas. This is open to anyone who would like to come share condolences and stories with his family and friends. A private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery will be held on another date.
Wildcats defeat Cardinals in overtime victory
EUDORA — A touchdown run by Mason Dobbins and an extra-point kick by Layne Ryals lifted the Louisburg Wildcats to a one-point, 28-27, victory on the road against the Eudora Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 30. It took overtime, but the Louisburg Wildcats have now won four straight games since...
Area high schools put on marching band exhibition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hummer Sports Complex was filled with music Wednesday evening for the Annual Shawnee County Marching Band Exhibition. Area high schools were given an opportunity to showcase their musical talents during the exhibition. The high school bands in the exhibition include, Hayden Highland Park Shawnee Heights Topeka High Seaman Washburn Rural Topeka […]
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 435, just south of Midland Drive.
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
Excelsior Springs man identified as murder suspect involved in shootout with Topeka police
A murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka, Kansas that lead to a shootout with police has been identified as someone from the Kansas City area.
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
One day after bond reduced, Dana Chandler remains in Shawnee County Jail in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after her bond was reduced to $350,000 from $1 million, Dana Chandler on Friday remained in the Shawnee County Jail, where she has been held since May 2018. Chandler’s bond was reduced Thursday afternoon during a status hearing in Shawnee County District Court following...
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
