Larry’s Celebration of Life will be hosted by the City of Olathe on October 14th, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Ensor Park and Museum located at 18995 W 183rd St in Olathe, Kansas. This is open to anyone who would like to come share condolences and stories with his family and friends. A private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery will be held on another date.

OLATHE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO