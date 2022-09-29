Read full article on original website
Tee
5d ago
Oh I remember the day that Isabel went missing. It was very sad. I live about 3 blocks from her house. I was coming home from work in the afternoon and the police had the whole neighborhood blocked off. They stopped my vehicle wrote down my license plate number, checked ID and said that officers would be coming through the neighborhood to check homes later. A couple hours later the police knocked on our door and every door in the neighborhood. Checked all throughout the house, under beds and in closets, in the backyard. my ❤️ goes out to her family.
4
