Manifest Coffee brings mobile coffee bar to you

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In honor of National Coffee Day, we’re introducing you to a couple from High Falls making it easy for people to get their daily cup of joe! Elliot and his wife Beth Steele started their full-service mobile coffee bar to bring coffee to customers and not the other way around.

All their beverages are made with freshly home-roasted coffee and all-natural ingredients. Manifest Coffee serves homemade creations at farmers markets, weddings, parties, and grand openings.

