Manifest Coffee brings mobile coffee bar to you
HIGH FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In honor of National Coffee Day, we’re introducing you to a couple from High Falls making it easy for people to get their daily cup of joe! Elliot and his wife Beth Steele started their full-service mobile coffee bar to bring coffee to customers and not the other way around.The Perfect Blend: Coffee Shops in the Capital Region
All their beverages are made with freshly home-roasted coffee and all-natural ingredients. Manifest Coffee serves homemade creations at farmers markets, weddings, parties, and grand openings.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
